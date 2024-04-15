Greenworks 80V 26-inch electric hedge trimmer returns to $175 low (Reg. $250) in 1-day sale

Best Buy is offering the Greenworks 80V 26-inch Cordless Electric Hedge Trimmer for $174.99 shipped through the end of the day. Down from its $250 price tag, this model saw very few discounts over 2023, with its smaller counterparts usually being the focus of most sales. Today’s deal comes in as a 30% markdown off the going rate and returns costs to the lowest price we have tracked. It even beats out Greenworks’ website where it is listed at a higher $280 MSRP. Equipped with a 2.0Ah lithium-ion battery that provides up to 60 minutes of continuous runtime on a single charge, this hedge trimmer is designed with efficiency and comfort. Its 180-degree rotating rear handle allows for easier and safer trimming at multiple angles while the 26-inch dual-action blades provide a 3/4-inch cutting capacity, able to hit 3,200 strokes per minute.

If you’re a My Best Buy member, Best Buy is also offering the Greenworks 80V 21-inch Lawn Mower, 13-inch String Trimmer, and 730 Leaf Blower Combo for $599, down $500 with your membership from $1,099. The lawn mower comes equipped with a 80V brushless motor alongside a 4.0Ah battery that offers up to 45 minutes of continuous runtime on a single charge and features a seven-position height adjustment, starting up with the simple push of a button. The leaf blower sports a variable speed trigger with cruise control, a vacuum bag attachment, and is able to produce 730 CFM of air flow reaching up to 170 MPH. The string trimmer offers a 13-inch cutting path for up to 30 minutes of continuous runtime, and features a pivoting head that sports 2-in-1 functionality for trimming and edging.

And be sure to check out our recent coverage of Amazon’s ongoing deal for the Greenworks 60V 42-inch Cordless Electric CrossoverZ Zero Turn Riding Mower that just hit a new all-time low. It is the most comprehensive mowing solution from Greenworks to date, and was designed to handle up to 1.5-acres of land on a single charge with the four included 8.0Ah batteries. You can also head over to our Green Deals hub to stay up-to-date on the best deals for other electric tool brands, EVs, power stations, and much more.

80V 26-inch Cordless Electric Hedge Trimmer features:

Enjoy constant, fade-free power with no dangerous emissions, smells, hassles, or maintenance with the battery-powered Greenworks 80V 26” hedge trimmer. Limbs up to 1.1” are no match for this lightweight, quiet-running trimmer. It features dual-action, 26” laser-cut steel cutting blades and consistent cutting speeds up to 3,200 strokes per minute for fast, efficient cuts. The 180-degree rotating rear handle delivers precision cutting at any angle, and an over-molded, wrap-around front handle provides three-sided gripping for ultimate comfort and control. Greenworks unrivaled Intelligent Power combines TRUBRUSHLESS motor technology, lithium-ion battery power, and ultra-fast control systems for powerful output. Includes 2.0 Ah battery and rapid charger. Battery is compatible with 75+ Greenworks 80V products. Life. Powered. By Greenworks.

