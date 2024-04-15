Turtle Beach’s official Stealth 600 Gen 2 wireless Xbox headset back at $70 Amazon all-time low

Amazon is now offering the Turtle Beach Stealth 600 Gen 2 USB Wireless Amplified Gaming Headset at $69.99 shipped. Regularly $90, this is a straight up $20 or 22% price drop for the lowest price we can find. This is the first time this model has returned to the Amazon all-time low pricing since its brief stint at $70 for Black Friday and the holidays last year. Today’s deal is available on both the black and white model to deliver an officially licensed wireless Xbox headset at the lowest we have seen on Amazon. All of the details are down below.

The Turtle Beach Stealth 600 Gen 2 connects to your console via the included proprietary, lag-free 2.4GHz wireless setup here alongside an upgraded 24-hour battery life, USB-C charging, and the “99.95% voice accurate” gen 2 flip-to-mute mic. The glasses-friendly ear cushions sit alongside a hinged design on the ear cups that house the amplified 50mm speakers and Turtle Beach-exclusive Superhuman Hearing tech – “ lets you hear subtle, game-changing sounds so you can live longer and win more. Hear vital game details like enemy footsteps and weapon reloads to elevate your game above the rest.”

While we are talking console headsets, be sure to dive into our coverage from last week of the brand new model from Razer. The new spatial audio BlackShark V2 Pro Xbox/PlayStation headsets have arrived and are now available for purchase starting from $50 with 70-hour battery life, PlayStation Tempest 3D Audio, Spatial Audio with Windows Sonic, and more. All of the details are right here.

Turtle Beach Stealth 600 Gen 2 Gaming Headset features:

Officially licensed for Xbox, the Turtle Beach Stealth 600 Gen 2 USB wireless amplified gaming headset delivers high-quality audio and chat for Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, Xbox One X, and Xbox One S. A long-lasting 24+hour battery means less charging, and more gaming and with quick charging you can get 8.5 hours of battery life on just 15 minutes of charge time. A consistent, low-latency, lossless connection is made possible by our proprietary lag-free 2.4GHz wireless technology, giving you a gameplay advantage over the competition. Hear immersive, detailed game audio, optimized for Windows Sonic, Dolby Atmos, & DTS Headphone X through a pair of expertly tuned 50mm speakers. Call out your team’s next move with authority or chat clearly with friends thanks to a larger, high-sensitivity, 99.95% voice accurate gen 2 flip-to-mute mic delivering improved chat clarity and now seamlessly integrates into the headset when muted.

