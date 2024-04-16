ASUS ZenScreen 15-inch portable USB-C monitors start from $100 (Reg. $139+)

Amazon now offers the ASUS ZenScreen Portable 1080p Anti-Glare USB-C Monitor for $169 shipped. This is only the second discount of the year and the lowest we’ve seen in 2024. It drops from $209 in order to save you $40 and comes within $5 of the all-time low set just once before back in December. If you don’t need the matte finish on the screen, Amazon also has the Glossy Screen version of the portable ASUS ZenScreen Monitor at $99.99. This is $39 off the usual $139 price tag and comes within $2 of the all-time low.

This ASUS ZenScreen monitor features a portable design that means it can help you achieve a dual-screen setup just about anywhere. The 15.6-inch matte screen is powered by a built-in battery with about 4 hours of usage per charge, as well as the option to power the monitor from the host laptop you’re connecting it to over USB-C. There’s also a mini HDMI input, too. ASUS includes a stand that’s molded right into the actual design, as well as a tripod thread so that you can use whatever kind of mount you’d like.

Those who opt for the glossy finish model will not only be ditching the matte screen but also the built-in stand. This more affordable option does have a stand bundled in, but it’s a separate accessory.

To round out today’s savings, Amazon is also offering the ASUS ProArt Display 14-inch Portable Touchscreen Monitor at $449. It would normally cost you $499, and now it’s $50 off as one of the first-ever discounts. This model takes on a unique design that sports a 32:9 aspect ratio. It has 100% coverage of the sRGB spectrum and also supports Microsoft Pen integration. If you just want an extra monitor to keep tabs on chats and other background tasks, this is a great alternative to a bulkier secondary display.

If the ASUS seal of approval isn’t a must for your portable setup, this 15.6-inch portable monitor is going to be even more affordable. It comes well-reviewed on Amazon and scores you some portable 1080p screen real estate for $76. It has the same connectivity and similar functionality, but is more affordable than ASUS’ discounted model – that is if going with a lesser-known brand is okay in your book.

More on this 15-inch ASUS ZenScreen Monitor:

Stay productive with ASUS ZenScreen MB166C, a 15.6-inch portable USB-powered monitor with a single USB-C cable for power and video signal transmission. You can work more efficiently on the go with an extended display, or simply kick back and enjoy your favorite movies and videos wherever you are. An ultralight, super slim design and rich connectivity make this groundbreaking USB-C monitor the ideal on-the-go companion. The slim and thin profile is great for on-the-go and the embedded tripod socket on the rear plus the foldable sleeve provide maximum versatility.

