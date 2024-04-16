Get Microsoft Office, Project, Visio, and Windows 11 Pro all for just $80 (Reg. $930)

Feel like your workflow is holding you back? The Ultimate 2019 Microsoft Bundle offers the ultimate productivity upgrade, with Microsoft Office, Project, and Visio 2019 along with Windows 11 Professional. For a limited time, you can get the lot for just $79.99 (Reg. $927) when you use code ENJOY20 at 9to5Toys Specials.

The foundation of this bundle is Microsoft’s most powerful operating system, Windows 11 Pro.

With features like biometric security and AI-powered Copilot assistant, this version can make your PC more secure and significantly more powerful. It has some great new upgrades for Paint, as well, such as AI background removal and generative AI content creation.

Next up is Microsoft Office Professional Plus 2019. This upgraded suite includes the usual suspects like Word, Excel, and PowerPoint. You also get Publisher for print layouts, Access for better desktop databases, Outlook for managing your emails, and OneNote for recording your ideas.

For visual work, the bundle includes Microsoft Visio Professional 2019. This highly-rated software makes it easy to turn data and processes into flowcharts, diagrams, and schematics. You can even use it to build floorplans and mind maps.

The final piece is Microsoft Project Professional 2019. Rated at 4.4/5 stars on Capterra and GetApp, this app helps manage hundreds of tasks across multiple teams and drill into the data for any project.

These tools are worth $927, but you can get them for just $79.99 using the promo code ENJOY20 by 11.59pm Pacific on 4/16.

StackSocial prices subject to change.

