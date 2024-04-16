Google’s Nest Wifi Mesh Router doubles as an Assistant smart speaker at $51 (Save 50%)

Amazon is now offering a single Google Nest Wifi Mesh Router for $51 shipped. This is a new all-time low first and foremost, but is also 50% off the usual price tag. It did start off the year closer to the $169 MSRP, but has since been trending at just over $100. This is as good as it gets for an entry-level router system from a trusted brand like this – especially when you consider the Google Assistant features we’ll cover below.

Giving your home Wi-Fi a nice refresh for the spring, this 802.11ac package provides 2,200-square feet of coverage thanks to the dual-node system. It can handle upwards of 2.2Gb/s of overall throughput from as many as 200 smartphones, laptops, smart home accessories, and any other clients. And on top of supporting an entire family’s worth of gadgets, each of the routers also doubles as an Assistant speaker for calling up the digital Google helper anywhere in the house. You can get a closer look in our hands-on review.

Also on sale right now, you can make the jump up to Wi-Fi 7 with one of TP-Link’s newest routers. This model with 2.5Gb Ethernet is already one of the better values on the market at its $300 MSRP. But now, it drops down to $249 in order to deliver a new all-time low and far more bang for your buck. It won’t double as an Assistant speaker, but getting the latest networking standard for its best price ever isn’t bad, either.

Google Nest Wifi Mesh Router features:

Nest Wifi routers work together to blanket your whole home in fast, reliable Wi-Fi and eliminate buffering in every room, on every device – with coverage up to 4400 square feet. This is Wi-Fi the way it should be. Home size, materials, and layout can affect how Wi-Fi signal travels. Larger homes or homes with thicker walls or long, narrow layouts may need extra Nest Wifi devices for full coverage.

