Nanoleaf Shapes triangle and hexagon HomeKit starter packs on sale at $170, expansion sets at $59

Amazon is now offering the Nanoleaf Shapes Triangles HomeKit Smarter Kit for $169.99 shipped. Today’s $30 discount drops from the usual $200 price tag and is the first offer in a handful of months. It comes within $20 of the December price we last saw, too. You can also lock-in the same savings on the Hexagon Smarter Kit, which is also seeing an Amazon discount down to $169.99. Head below for more.

Nanoleaf’s Shapes lineup comes in either triangle or hexagon designs. Either one sports a modular design which means you can customize the pattern to fit your space, and also mix and match between the two different shapes – they both have the same connections. You’ll still find HomeKit support alongside Alexa and Assistant control, as well as multicolor output and the ability to set various scenes with unique lighting effects. You can learn more in our announcement coverage.

If you already have a starter kit or just want to add a few extra panels to the Smarter Kit on sale above, the companion Shapes Expansion Pack is worth a look. It’s currently on sale right now via Amazon, too, dropping down to $58.79 from the usual $70 going rate. You get three extra Triangle panels to go with nine of the lights from either of the bundles above.

Nanoleaf Shapes Triangles Smarter Kit features:

The Nanoleaf Shapes Triangles elevate the concept of smart lighting into a creative journey of design. A combination of smart technology and sleek ultra-thin design, the modular LED light panels open limitless possibilities for you to explore, create, and play. Create beautiful symmetry in any room, or get completely abstract – the choice is yours. With Connect+ technology in all Nanoleaf Shapes products, you can combine different shapes into a stunning light mosaic.

