Land PNY’s 1TB PRO microSD memory card at the new $68 Amazon all-time low today

Amazon is now offering the 1TB PNY PRO microSDXC Memory Card for $67.99 shipped. This model originally launched at $230, fetched closer to $110 for almost all of last year, and is now at the lowest price we can find. While it has been sitting in the $70 range more recently, it has now dropped to a new Amazon all-time low. This might not be the latest and greatest in the microSD card world, but this is a notable deal and one of the lower prices you’ll find on a 1TB solution from a well-known brand in the storage space. For folks who require the expanded capacity over the fastest speeds for a security camera system, or anything else that can benefit from 1TB of space, this is one Amazon all-time low you’ll want to consider. All of the specs and details below.

The PNY PRO microSDXC Memory Card runs at 100MB/s. It’s not going to keep up with the transfer speeds of some of the new Samsung Pro Plus or PRO Ultimate models, but you’re certainly not going to find a 1TB of storage there at a price like this (or at all) – the 512GB is selling for $65. Having said that, the PNY PRO does deliver Class 10, U3, and V30 speed classes as well as A2 app-loading performance more than capable of handling large amounts of data and content at a competitive price tag. It also ships with the SD adapter for DSLR cameras, video cameras, desktops, and hubs that require the full-size standard.

More microSD deals:

PNY PRO microSDXC Memory Card features:

Class 10, U3, V30 speed class performance with read speeds up to 100MB/s, and write speeds up to 90MB/s for fast and smooth HD Photography and 4K Ultra HD Videography

A2 App Performance enables apps to run directly from the microSD card, delivering faster app launch and performance. A2 provides minimally 4000 IOPS (Read) and 2000 IOPS (Write)

Record and transfer videos, photos, music, files and more from microSD enabled host devices such as Android smartphones and tablets, action and surveillance cameras, drones, computers and more

Included SD adapter for compatibility with SD enabled host devices, including DSLR cameras, video cameras, desktops, and laptops

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!