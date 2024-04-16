Land PNY’s 1TB PRO microSD memory card at the new $68 Amazon all-time low today

Amazon is now offering the 1TB PNY PRO microSDXC Memory Card for $67.99 shipped. This model originally launched at $230, fetched closer to $110 for almost all of last year, and is now at the lowest price we can find. While it has been sitting in the $70 range more recently, it has now dropped to a new Amazon all-time low. This might not be the latest and greatest in the microSD card world, but this is a notable deal and one of the lower prices you’ll find on a 1TB solution from a well-known brand in the storage space. For folks who require the expanded capacity over the fastest speeds for a security camera system, or anything else that can benefit from 1TB of space, this is one Amazon all-time low you’ll want to consider. All of the specs and details below.
The PNY PRO microSDXC Memory Card runs at 100MB/s. It’s not going to keep up with the transfer speeds of some of the new Samsung Pro Plus or PRO Ultimate models, but you’re certainly not going to find a 1TB of storage there at a price like this (or at all) – the 512GB is selling for $65. Having said that, the PNY PRO does deliver Class 10, U3, and V30 speed classes as well as A2 app-loading performance more than capable of handling large amounts of data and content at a competitive price tag. It also ships with the SD adapter for DSLR cameras, video cameras, desktops, and hubs that require the full-size standard.
More microSD deals:
- 1TB Lexar PLAY microSDXC 160MB/s $69.50 (Reg. $130)
- 512GB SanDisk Ultra 150MB/s $28 (Reg. $35+)
- 1.5TB SanDisk Ultra microSD 150MB/s $110 (Reg. $150)
PNY PRO microSDXC Memory Card features:
- Class 10, U3, V30 speed class performance with read speeds up to 100MB/s, and write speeds up to 90MB/s for fast and smooth HD Photography and 4K Ultra HD Videography
- A2 App Performance enables apps to run directly from the microSD card, delivering faster app launch and performance. A2 provides minimally 4000 IOPS (Read) and 2000 IOPS (Write)
- Record and transfer videos, photos, music, files and more from microSD enabled host devices such as Android smartphones and tablets, action and surveillance cameras, drones, computers and more
- Included SD adapter for compatibility with SD enabled host devices, including DSLR cameras, video cameras, desktops, and laptops
