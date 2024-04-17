iPhone 14 starts from $475 in Grade A refurbished Woot sale (Orig. $799), more

Woot is now discounting a collection of Grade A refurbished iPhones. You’ll find a handful of previous-generation handsets, all of which ship free for Prime members. A $6 delivery fee will apply for anyone who isn’t signed up for an Amazon membership. The best deal from the sale has iPhone 14 starting at $474.99. That drops the unlocked 128GB model from its original $799 price tag down to the lowest we’ve seen. It was previously at $542, and now you can save an extra $67. There’s four different colors available and all the features we share below.

iPhone 14 is still one of the latest releases from Apple, and now it’s an even better value following the launch last fall on the new iPhone 15 series. It comes centered around a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR display and complete with an A15 Bionic chip. It powers the whole iOS experience you’re familiar with alongside new features like Emergency SOS via satellite connectivity and crash detection. There are three storage capacities available, all of which come in one of four different colorways. There’s a dual camera system around the back, with the usual Face ID module up above the screen, too.

Today’s deals are all Grade A refurbished by Woot, which means that “these items have been inspected and guaranteed to have minimal cosmetic damage, which is not noticeable when the device is held at arm’s length and have successfully passed a full diagnostic test which ensures like-new functionality & removal of any prior-user’s personal information. Batteries are tested to function at minimum 85% capacity.”

You can shop the rest of the deals in today’s Woot sale right here for other iPhone models.

iPhone 14 features:

The iPhone 14 models come in blue, purple, midnight, starlight, and (PRODUCT)RED, plus Apple added a new yellow color that was recently released in March. The iPhone 14 is equipped with a 6.1-inch OLED display and Apple’s improved Bionic A15 processor. On the back there is a Dual camera setup with 12MP main camera and 12MP Ultra-wide sensor.

