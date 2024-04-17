REI takes up to 50% off Patagonia, The North Face, HOKA, Arc’teryx, more from $5

REI offers up to 50% off top brands including Patagonia, The North Face, New Balance, HOKA, and more. Prices are as marked. Shipping prices apply and vary per order. A standout from this sale is the men’s Patagonia Lightweight Synchilla Pullover that’s currently marked down to $69, which is $70 off the original rate. The fleece material washes easily and can be layered during any season. You can choose from two color options and it has a fashionable chest logo as well. Rated 4.4/5 stars from REI customers. Score even more deals by heading below, and be sure to check out our fashion guide for additional sales today.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!