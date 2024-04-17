REI takes up to 50% off Patagonia, The North Face, HOKA, Arc’teryx, more from $5

Ali Smith -
50% off from $5
a man standing on a rocky hill

REI offers up to 50% off top brands including Patagonia, The North Face, New Balance, HOKA, and more. Prices are as marked. Shipping prices apply and vary per order. A standout from this sale is the men’s Patagonia Lightweight Synchilla Pullover that’s currently marked down to $69, which is $70 off the original rate. The fleece material washes easily and can be layered during any season. You can choose from two color options and it has a fashionable chest logo as well. Rated 4.4/5 stars from REI customers. Score even more deals by heading below, and be sure to check out our fashion guide for additional sales today.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

Add 9to5Toys to your Google News feed. 

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

About the Author

Ali Smith

Ali Smith is a fashion and lifestyle blogger and an editor at 9to5toys. She has a unique perspective on fashion and is always watching for the newest and freshest trends. Her blog and Instagram is http://alismithstyle.com/. Contact her at ali@9to5mac.com.
Samsung’s 27-inch ViewFinity S9 5K Thunderbolt Mo...
Charge a pair of Xbox controllers on 8Bitdo’s off...
This Level Lock+ bundle with Apple Home Keys support st...
Rare deal knocks 25% off official light-up Stormtrooper...
Rexing’s V1P Plus 4K UHD front and rear dash cam has ...
Score a 4-pack of Elevation Lab’s AirTag Safety P...
Save $650 on Juiced Bikes’ RipCurrent Base fat-ti...
elago takes your AirPods Pro 2 back to the ’90s w...
Load more...
Show More Comments