Save $650 on Juiced Bikes’ RipCurrent Base fat-tire e-bike with 45-mile range for $1,049 low

Juiced Bikes is offering a clearance sale on its RipCurrent Base Fat-Tire e-bike for $1,049 shipped. Down from $1,699, this is the base for the RipCurrent S and a first-time chance to save on this bare-bones model. Today’s deal comes in as a 38% markdown off the going rate that lands as its all-time low as well, giving you a total of $650 in savings. The RipCurrent Base comes equipped with a 750W Rear Gear Hub motor paired with a G2 52V lithium-ion battery that can max out at 28 MPH with a range of up to 45+ miles on a single charge. It sports a unique combination cadence and torque pedal assist, that measures your pedal force 1,000 times a second to apply proportional power to your own effort while simultaneously receiving over 100 signals per crank revolution to eliminate any lag that one might feel with a traditional 12-magnet cadence sensor alone. As it is a base model, features are limited to a thumb throttle, hydraulic disc brakes, a 1,050-lumen headlight, 9-speed transmission, puncture-resistant fat tires, and an LCD display.

You’ll also find the RipCurrent S Fat-Tire e-bike being offered for $2,199, down from $2,399. It comes in only two colors (red and black) and is equipped with a 1,000W Rear Gear Hub motor paired alongside a G2 52V lithium-ion battery that can max out at 28 MPH with a range of up to 70+ miles on a single charge. It has the same cadence and torque sensor tag-team as the base model and also arrives with a full accessory detail: thumb throttle, LCD display, hydraulic disc brakes, rear storage rack, tire fenders, ergonomic handle grips, a 1,050-lumen headlight, 9-speed transmission, and even puncture-resistant tires.

Be sure to also check out our recent coverage of the pre-order deal on Juiced’s new JetCurrent Pro Foldable e-bike – the company’s first foldable model alongside being the fastest ever offered. It is equipped with a supercharged 1,200W NeoBlade Motor (2,000W peak) alongside a 52V battery that carries it up to 34 MPH for up to 70 miles on a single charge. You have until June to get your pre-order locked down and save $300 on this exciting new model.

Juiced RipCurrent Base Fat-Tire e-bike features:

Full-throttle, fat-tire fun! The top-rated RipCurrent fat tire e-bike provides unmatched value and versatility with a powerful G2 52V 15.6Ah Battery (SGS Certified to UL 2271) and 750W motor, plus Torque and Cadence pedal sensors, hydraulic disc brakes and advanced LCD display. With speeds up to 28MPH and an impressive 45+ on a single charge, the RipCurrent is a perfectly engineered sport utility e-bike.

