Today’s best watch deals from $38: SEIKO 5 Auto, Omega Seamaster, Tissot PRS, more

In this week’s best watch deals, we have some notable price drops on SEIKO, Citizen, Omega, Tissot, and more. First up, Jomashop is now offering the SEIKO 5 Automatic Grey Dial Stainless Steel Watch (Ref. SE-SNXS75) on sale for $89 shipped. This is a regularly $250 timepiece that is now seeing a sizable 64% price drop thanks to a bonus on-page coupon code. While Amazon tends to have notable deals on SEIKO pieces as well, this very similar model is going for $117 there for comparison. You’re looking at a stainless steel 37mm case and bracelet complete with a grey dial and luminous yellow gold-tone hands and applied hour markers, alongside the day/date at the 3 o’clock position. All of which is powered by an automatic movement with a 40-hour power reserve. Head below for more details and the rest of today’s best watch deals.
Today’s best watch deals – Timex:
- Timex Easy Reader $38 (Reg. $44)
- Timex Chicago Day-Date $61 (Reg. $99)
- Timex South Street Sport $43 (Reg. $63)
- Timex Midtown 38mm $112.50 (Reg. $159)
- Timex x Mossy Oak Expedition Scout $41 (Reg. $68)
- Timex Expedition Scout 40mm $42 (Reg. $47)
- Timex T2N647 Weekender $35 (Reg. $54)
- Timex Southview 41mm $43 (Reg. $54)
Citizen, Tissot, and SEIKO:
- Citizen Garrison 3-Hand Date Eco-Drive $150 (Reg. $250)
- Citizen Eco-Drive Disney Mickey Mouse $270 (Reg. $375)
- Citizen Eco-Drive Arezzo Stainless Steel $280 (Reg. $395)
- SEIKO Chronograph Quartz SSB429P1 $125 (Reg. $490)
- Tissot PRS 516 Chronograph Stainless Steel $280 (Reg. $515)
- Tissot Gentleman Black Stainless Steel $382 (Reg. $425)
- Tissot Gentleman Blue Leather $355 (Reg. $395)
- Tissot Chrono XL Stainless Steel $226 (Reg. $395)
- And even more…
Today’s best luxury watch deals:
***Note: The deals below come by way of JomaShop with 30-day return windows, and you can learn about its warranty policies right here (all watches are under warranty unless otherwise stated).
- Omega spring special up to 52% off
- TAG HEUER Carrera Glass Box black $4,995 (Reg. $6,450)
- OMEGA Seamaster Automatic Summer Blue $6,350 (Reg. $7,400)
- Tissot Mens PRX Automatic Chronograph $1,250 (Reg. $1,895)
- Breitling Avenger 43 Automatic $2,595 (Reg. $3,950)
- Tissot Seastar 1000 Automatic $496 (Reg. $750)
- Tudor Black Bay Fifty Eight Auto from $3,285 (Reg. $4,000)
- Plus more Tudor pieces up to 30% off
- And even more…
SEIKO 5 Automatic SE-SNXS75 features:
Stainless steel case with a stainless steel bracelet. Fixed stainless steel bezel. Grey dial with luminous yellow gold-tone hands and index hour markers. Minute markers around the outer rim. Dial Type: Analog. Luminescent hands and markers. Day and date display at the 3 o’clock position. Automatic movement with a 40-hour power reserve. Scratch resistant Hardlex crystal. Pull / push crown. Skeleton case back. Round case shape. Case size: 37 mm. Case thickness: 12 mm. Band width: 18 mm. Fold over clasp with a push button release. Water resistant at 30 meters / 100 feet. Functions: hours, minutes, seconds, calendar. Additional Info: withstands rain and splashes of water, but not showering or submersion. Casual watch style.
