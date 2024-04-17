Today’s best watch deals from $38: SEIKO 5 Auto, Omega Seamaster, Tissot PRS, more

Justin Kahn -
Best watch deals-Tissot-Omega-Timex

In this week’s best watch deals, we have some notable price drops on SEIKO, Citizen, Omega, Tissot, and more. First up, Jomashop is now offering the SEIKO 5 Automatic Grey Dial Stainless Steel Watch (Ref. SE-SNXS75) on sale for $89 shipped. This is a regularly $250 timepiece that is now seeing a sizable 64% price drop thanks to a bonus on-page coupon code. While Amazon tends to have notable deals on SEIKO pieces as well, this very similar model is going for $117 there for comparison. You’re looking at a stainless steel 37mm case and bracelet complete with a grey dial and luminous yellow gold-tone hands and applied hour markers, alongside the day/date at the 3 o’clock position. All of which is powered by an automatic movement with a 40-hour power reserve. Head below for more details and the rest of today’s best watch deals. 

Today’s best watch deals – Timex:

Citizen, Tissot, and SEIKO:

Today’s best luxury watch deals:

***Note: The deals below come by way of JomaShop with 30-day return windows, and you can learn about its warranty policies right here (all watches are under warranty unless otherwise stated).

SEIKO 5 Automatic SE-SNXS75 features:

Stainless steel case with a stainless steel bracelet. Fixed stainless steel bezel. Grey dial with luminous yellow gold-tone hands and index hour markers. Minute markers around the outer rim. Dial Type: Analog. Luminescent hands and markers. Day and date display at the 3 o’clock position. Automatic movement with a 40-hour power reserve. Scratch resistant Hardlex crystal. Pull / push crown. Skeleton case back. Round case shape. Case size: 37 mm. Case thickness: 12 mm. Band width: 18 mm. Fold over clasp with a push button release. Water resistant at 30 meters / 100 feet. Functions: hours, minutes, seconds, calendar. Additional Info: withstands rain and splashes of water, but not showering or submersion. Casual watch style. 

