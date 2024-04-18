Android game and app deals: Down in Bermuda, SpongeBob Cosmic Shake, more

Thursday afternoon is here and now it’s time to gather up all of the day’s best Android game and app deals. On your way to scope them all out, check out the deals we have on Jabra’s Elite 8 Active ANC earbuds, Samsung’s Galaxy Tab A9+, and the ASUS Chromebox 5 with Thunderbolt 4. Moving on, highlight titles on sale today include Down in Bermuda, Cyberlords – Arcology, Million Onion Hotel, SpongeBob – The Cosmic Shake, Chicken Police, and more. Head below for a complete look at today’s Android game and app deals.

An unnatural storm leaves an adventurous aviator stranded for decades within the infamous Bermuda. Overcome creatures of the deep and unravel the islands secrets in search for a way back home.

Down in Bermuda is a quirky adventure filled with puzzles to solve and mysteries to uncover. Our adventurous aviator Milton finds himself trapped in a time bubble deep inside the Bermuda and needs your help to escape.

Crack codes, solve puzzles, collect magic orbs and escape each of the six unique islands, each one leading to the next on a quest for a way back home.