Android game and app deals: Down in Bermuda, SpongeBob Cosmic Shake, more

Best Android apps and games on sale:
- Black Army Omni – Icon Pack FREE (Reg. $1.50)
- Down in Bermuda $1.50 (Reg. $5)
- Cyberlords – Arcology $1 (Reg. $2)
- Million Onion Hotel $1 (Reg. $4.50)
- Tattoo Tycoon Premium $1 (Reg. $2)
- Cultist Simulator $1 (Reg. $7)
- SpongeBob – The Cosmic Shake $7 (Reg. $10)
- SpongeBob SquarePants BfBB $5 (Reg. $10)
- RPG End of Aspiration $1 (Reg. $8)
- Chicken Police – Paint it RED! $5 (Reg. $10)
- Aces of the Luftwaffe $1 (Reg. $3)
- SRPG Legna Tactica $1 (Reg. $8)
More Android app deals still live:
- Shadow Survival FREE (Reg. $1)
- Memorize: Learn Korean Words FREE (Reg. $7)
- Anodyne $2 (Reg. $5)
- Devils & Demons Premium $1 (Reg. $3)
- Book of Unwritten Tales 2 $1 (Reg. $5)
- The Last Roman Village $0.50 (Reg. $1)
- Quest of Wizard $0.50 (Reg. $3)
- Lineverse: One-Line Coloring $1 (Reg. $3)
- Murders on Budapest $1 (Reg. $4.50)
- FUR Squadron – space shooter $1.50 (Reg. $4.50)
- Cartogram – Live Map Wallpaper $0.50 (Reg. $3)
Down in Bermuda features:
An unnatural storm leaves an adventurous aviator stranded for decades within the infamous Bermuda. Overcome creatures of the deep and unravel the islands secrets in search for a way back home.
Down in Bermuda is a quirky adventure filled with puzzles to solve and mysteries to uncover. Our adventurous aviator Milton finds himself trapped in a time bubble deep inside the Bermuda and needs your help to escape.
Crack codes, solve puzzles, collect magic orbs and escape each of the six unique islands, each one leading to the next on a quest for a way back home.
