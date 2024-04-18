ASUS Chromebox 5 with Thunderbolt 4 and 2.5GbE hits $264 (New low)

Amazon is now offering the ASUS Chromebox 5 for $264 shipped. This is a more entry-level configuration with an Intel Celeron chip and 128GB of storage. Today’s offer is one of the very first chances to save from the usual $300 price tag. It’s $36 off and a new all-time low to boot. Previous offers have only ever been around $10 off, so now you can score a real chance to cash in on a discount. We hardly ever see discounts on these desktop Chrome OS machines, either, making today’s price cut all the more notable.

The ASUS Chromebox 5 is effectively a Mac mini but for the Google world. It comes powered by an Intel Core i3 processor and is backed by 4GB of memory as well as 128GB of SSD storage. It also sports Wi-Fi 6E connectivity as well a 2.5GbE port on the back. Thunderbolt 4 also means you can connect it with external docks or monitors if the dual HDMI and DisplayPort connections aren’t quite to your liking. The whole build then comes packed into a low-profile design that’s made of recycled plastic and covered in a scratch-resistant textured surface.

If you don’t want the Chrome OS action to stay tethered to the desktop, we’re also still tracking a discount on Acer’s Cloud Gaming Chromebook 516 GE. This model takes a different focus than the ASUS desktop above and is now on sale for a new all-time low of $469. It’s down from $649, and while not as capable of a machine, there’s still $180 in savings alongside its gaming prowess. The savings also carry over to HP’s 14-inch Chromebook, which is the best value around at $139.

ASUS Chromebox 5 features:

Preconfigured with Intel Core i3-1220P processor with DDR4 8GB RAM, M.2 128G SSD, WiFi 6E, Thunderbolt4, VESA Mount, and Chrome OS. Dual HDMI, one DP, one Thunderbolt4 support up to four 4K displays. 2.5 Gbps Ethernet and dual-band Intel WiFi 6E for strong, stable signals and superfast speeds. Zero-Touch Enrollment support for IT Admin. Made of Post-Consumer Recycled Plastic (PCR) with a durable scratch-resistant textured surface

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!