Jabra’s Elite 8 Active ANC earbuds now have wind cancellation at $161 (Reg. $200)

Jabra just launched the new wind detection feature on its Elite 8 Active earbuds, and now the first discount since is here. Courtesy of Amazon, the fitness-focused true wireless earbuds sell for $161.37 shipped. This is $39 off the usual $200 price tag and comes within $1 of the 2024 low. Today’s offer is the third-best offer to date and comes within $11 of the all-time low. We fully break down what that means below the fold while also taking a hands-on look in our recent review.

Jabra’s new Elite 8 Active earbuds arrive with some notable improvements over the previous-generation pairs. It all starts with improved active noise cancellation, which steps up to apply filters for blocking out ambient noise and other loud environments. There’s a total of 40 hours of playback from the package, with 8 hours of listening on the buds themselves, joined by another 32 hours from the charging case. Everything, of course, comes wrapped in a workout-ready design, with an IP54 water-resistance rating being joined by 1-meter drop protection. Throw in Google Fast Pair support, as well as multipoint Bluetooth, to round out the package.

What makes Jabra’s latest even better is that the company just announced at CES that wind and conversation cancellation would be coming to the Elite 8 Active buds. The same technology will be coming to the Elite 10, too, with a pair of updates that are now officially available. We loved the buds in our hands-on review, and now the better features only make them better as far as workout and Android-friendly releases go.

More on the new Jabra Elite 8 Active earbuds:

Waterproof, sweatproof, dustproof and drop resistant, these Jabra Elite 8 Active True Wireless Bluetooth Earbuds are built to withstand the extremes. With Jabra ShakeGrip technology, these ear buds won’t fall out. Add dimension & clarity to your audio experience with Spatial Sound, powered by Dolby. With 8hrs of playback & 32hrs of wireless charging in the splashproof case, these Jabra earbuds support your active lifestyle.

