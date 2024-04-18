Apple’s official iPhone SE 3 silicone cases on sale for $18 Amazon lows (Reg. $35)

Amazon is now offering Apple’s official iPhone SE 3 Silicone Case in several styles for $17.82. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. Dropping from its usual $35 price tag for the first time this year, today’s offer is one of the best prices we’ve ever tracked. It’s the only discount since October and is a few cents under that previous fall mention. Apple’s official silicone case covers your iPhone SE 3 in the usual premium material that adds some protection to your device in a slim package with a soft touch finish. There’s a microfiber lining on the inside, as well as three different colorways to score. Head below for more.

Over in our roundup of the best iPhone SE 3 cases, we broke down all of the best alternatives to Apple’s in-house cases. Even with the official offerings actually being affordable for once, you’ll find even more budget-conscious pricing starting at $5.50.

Otherwise, you can shop all of the week’s other best discounts over in our smartphone accessories guide. With top picks from the likes of Twelve South, Anker, and Belkin, there are plenty of must-have accessories up for grabs whether you’re looking to give your everyday carry some love, upgrade the nightstand, or just grab a charger that probably should have come in your smartphone’s box to begin with.

iPhone SE 3 case features:

Designed by Apple to complement iPhone SE, the form of the silicone case fits snugly over the volume buttons, side button, and curves of your device without adding bulk. A soft microfiber lining on the inside helps protect your iPhone. On the outside, the silky, soft-touch finish of the silicone exterior feels great in your hand. And you can keep it on all the time, even when you’re charging wirelessly.

