Today’s best game deals: Super Mario Bros. Wonder $47.50, Prince of Persia $28 low, more

Top Walmart seller Direct Distributors (4.2/5 star rating) is now offering physical copies of Super Mario Bros. Wonder for $47.49 shipped. Regularly $60, this triumph of modern 2D side-scrolling action hasn’t really seen any major price drops since its release and is now at the best price we can find. Amazon’s best third-party listings have it starting at $50, for comparison sake. We came away from this wonderful experience saying it “reinvents 2D platformers with silly, strange, and whimsical gameplay” – it is a must-have for any Switch owner, no matter what age or experience level they are if you ask me. Many feel, us included, this is one of the best 2D side-scrolling Mario adventures yet, and certainly in the modern era. With the introduction of loads of new gameplay mechanics and power-ups (Elephant Mario!) layered on top of the usual 2D action, Super Mario Bros. Wonder deserves a place in any Switch game library. Head below for more of today’s best console game deals.
Nintendo Switch game deals
***Score a $50 Nintendo eShop gift card for $45
- Sonic Mania + Team Sonic Racing Double Pack $20 (Reg. $40)
- Super Monkey Ball: Banana Mania $5 (Reg. $20)
- Spyro Reignited Trilogy $20 (Reg. $40+)
- Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time $29 (Reg. $40)
- Disney Illusion Island $20 (Reg. $40)
- Kirby: Star Allies $30 (Reg. $60)
- Pokemon Shining Pearl $40 (Reg. $60)
- Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection Vol.1 $30 (Reg. $60)
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Collection $25 (Reg. $30)
- Fitness Boxing Fist of the North Star $40 (Reg. $50)
- New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe $40 (Reg. $60)
- The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild $40 (Reg. $60)
- Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD $40 (Reg. $60)
- Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening $40 (Reg. $60)
- Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown $30 (Reg. $50)
- Sonic Superstars $29 (Reg. $60)
- Brotato eShop $4 (Reg. $5)
- Spelunky 2 eShop $10 (Reg. $20)
- Dead Cells $12.50 (Reg. $25)
- Dead Cells eShop sale from $4 (Up to 20% off)
- Luigi’s Mansion 2 HD pre-order $60
- Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door pre-order $60
- Disney Epic Mickey: Rebrushed pre-order $60
- Endless Ocean Luminous pre-order $50
PlayStation/Xbox game deals
- Lords of the Fallen $20 (Reg. $70)
- God of War Ragnarok $20 (Reg. $40)
- Gotham Knights $10 (Reg. $20)
- Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown $28 (Reg. $60)
- Alone in the Dark remake $40 (Reg. $60)
- Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon $30 (Reg. $60)
- Forza Motorsport $30 (Reg. $70)
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Collection $20 (Reg. $30)
- SEGA Genesis Classics PSN $6 (Reg. $30)
- Xbox massive spring digital game sale: Over 1,100 titles up to 50% off
- Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth $40 (Reg. $70)
- Persona 3 Reload $40 (Reg. $70)
- Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown $30 (Reg. $50)
- NHL 24 $25 (Reg. $70)
- PlayStation Spring Sale – over 1,800 up to 80% off
- Atomic Heart $30 (Reg. $70)
- Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection Vol.1 $35 (Reg. $60)
- System Shock pre-order $40 (Reg. $50)
- Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League $49 (Reg. $70)
- Elden Ring – Shadow of the Erdtree Edition pre-order $80
- For PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S
- Disney Epic Mickey: Rebrushed pre-order $60
- Dragon’s Dogma 2 pre-order $70
- Dragon’s Dogma 2 Xbox pre-order $70
- Dragon’s Dogma 2 PS5 pre-order $70
