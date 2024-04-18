Today’s best game deals: Super Mario Bros. Wonder $47.50, Prince of Persia $28 low, more

Justin Kahn -
Reg. $60 $47.50
Super Mario Bros Wonder Mario Day 2024

Top Walmart seller Direct Distributors (4.2/5 star rating) is now offering physical copies of Super Mario Bros. Wonder for $47.49 shipped. Regularly $60, this triumph of modern 2D side-scrolling action hasn’t really seen any major price drops since its release and is now at the best price we can find. Amazon’s best third-party listings have it starting at $50, for comparison sake. We came away from this wonderful experience saying it “reinvents 2D platformers with silly, strange, and whimsical gameplay” – it is a must-have for any Switch owner, no matter what age or experience level they are if you ask me. Many feel, us included, this is one of the best 2D side-scrolling Mario adventures yet, and certainly in the modern era. With the introduction of loads of new gameplay mechanics and power-ups (Elephant Mario!) layered on top of the usual 2D action, Super Mario Bros. Wonder deserves a place in any Switch game library. Head below for more of today’s best console game deals. 

Nintendo Switch game deals

***Score a $50 Nintendo eShop gift card for $45

PlayStation/Xbox game deals

Xbox confirms ultra-powerful upcoming hardware, cross-platforms games, more

PlayStation State of Play: Silent Hill 2, New Kojima action espionage, more

Xbox Developer Direct showcase! Indiana Jones gameplay, more

