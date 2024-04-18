Satechi’s 16-port Thunderbolt 4 Pro Dock with 96W charging now $300 ($50 off)

Rikka Altland -
Amazonmac accessoriesSatechi
Reg. $350 $300

Satechi’s official Amazon storefront is now offering its Thunderbolt 4 Multimedia Pro Dock for $299.99 shipped. This is $50 off the usual $350 price tag and is the second-best price of the year. Today’s offer is just shy of 15% off, which was our last mention at just $2 under today’s sale. It’s also worth noting that this has been sold out through the past few sitewide Satechi sales, too. Our launch coverage is a great place to take a closer look.

Perfect for turning that new 15-inch MacBook Air or new M3 Pro MacBook Pro into a more desktop-worthy machine, the new Satechi Thunderbolt 4 Multimedia Pro Dock is up to the task with 16 ports at your disposal. It connects to your machine with a single TB4 cable, which on top of handling 40Gb/s of bandwidth, can also send 96W of power to your host device. 

As far as ports go, you’ll find a pair of both DisplayPort and HDMI 2.1 slots, which can be used interchangeably to drive a pair of 4K60 displays. Gigabit Ethernet is right off to the side, which is joined by a USB 3.2 10Gb/s port and four USB 3.2 slots (of both the 10Gb/s and 5Gb/s variety). There’s some extra front-facing I/O for less permanent fixtures in your workstation, too.

If your setup can get away with Thunderbolt 3 specs, there’s an even more compelling option to consider right now. Also on sale, CalDigit’s popular TS3 Plus solution arrives with a slightly less capable foundation of Thunderbolt 3 support as opposed to the newer standard used above. But it packs one of the more robust feature sets on the market with a full metal build housing and now starts from $200 at Amazon. 

Satechi Thunderbolt 4 Multimedia Pro Dock features:

Power up with the new Thunderbolt 4 Multimedia Pro Dock by Satechi. Meticulously crafted with creative professionals and content creators in mind, this 16-in-1 powerhouse has everything you need to spark innovation and power up productivity. Thunderbolt 4 Multimedia Pro Dock will transform your workspace and completely change the way you work.  

Add 9to5Toys to your Google News feed. 

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

mac accessories

This is where you'll find all of the best deals on Mac accessories from top brands. Whether its a thumb drive or MacBook stand, it's…
Satechi

About the Author

Rikka Altland

Rikka Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Philips Hue Go

Add some life to your space with a 25-pack of Costa Far...
Anker’s MagGo Cube 15W MagSafe Charger is a 9to5 favo...
Android game and app deals: Down in Bermuda, SpongeBob ...
Save 33% on the Wyze Floodlight Camera v2 with Alexa an...
LEGO’s 7,500-piece Millennium Falcon sees first d...
New low drops SteelSeries’ multi-platform Nova 7X...
Jabra’s Elite 8 Active ANC earbuds now have wind canc...
Govee’s new Matter smart Floor Lamp 2 with illumi...
Load more...
Show More Comments