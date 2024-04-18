Latest wireless Ring Battery Doorbell Plus drops to $120 today (Reg. $180), more from $40

Amazon has now kicked off a new a Ring smart home sale event with price drops across a number of the brand’s doorbells, cameras, and more. One standout has the latest Ring Battery Doorbell Plus down to $119.99 shipped. This 2023 model regularly carries a $180 price tag and is now $60 off the going rate. While it more recently has dropped into the $150 range, today’s deal is matching our previous mention and the lowest we have tracked on Amazon outside of special Prime promotions. While you won’t get the all of the new bells and whistles featured on the latest pro model we covered back in February at launch, that one sells for $230 shipped. The Battery Doorbell Plus is now a more affordable solution, coming in on par with last year’s Black Friday offer. Head below for a breakdown of the feature set and more deals.

The Ring Battery Doorbell Plus is one of the more simple to install models in the lineup (hardware included), with a wireless rechargeable battery-powered setup. It features a range of smart features even without the add-on subscription including things like Head-to-Toe HD+ live feeds of what’s happening on your front porch sent directly to your smart device. There is also motion detection and color night vision here with the ability to pair the doorbell with your Alexa-enabled devices to enable two-way talk features.

More Ring smart home deals:

Ring Battery Doorbell Plus features:

See more of who’s there – Battery Doorbell Plus with Head-to-Toe HD+ Video gives you an expanded field of view so you can see more of who’s at your door.

Stay in the know even at night – Enjoy motion detection, privacy zones and see who stops by at night with Color Night Vision.

Get important alerts – Know when a package is delivered with Package Alerts, an exclusive Ring Protect subscription feature (sold separately) that notifies you when your package is detected within a specified zone.

Convenient power – Powered by a Quick Release Battery Pack for quick and easy recharging.

Easy install – Easily setup by connecting your Battery Doorbell Plus to wifi through the Ring app and mounting with the included tools.

Additional protection – With a Ring Protect Plan (subscription sold separately), record all your videos, review stored videos for up to 180 days (photos for 7 days), and share videos.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!