Save 33% on the Wyze Floodlight Camera v2 with Alexa and Assistant support at $60

Amazon is now offering the Wyze Floodlight Camera v2 for $59.98 shipped in both black and white styles. Today’s offer is 33% off the usual $90 price tag and is only the second price cut to date. It matches the launch discount from back in January for the all-time low. We break down the whole feature set over in our launch coverage.

Before we get to the features, it’s worth noting that today’s deal is likely in response to a recent security issue from Wyze. The brand’s collection of cameras had an outage at the beginning of the year that offered access to random other users – something that was quickly fixed and has remained that way since. Still, we want to at least mention that there’s seemingly at least one of the reasons for the all-time low today.

The new Wyze Floodlight Camera v2 features 2K recording with color night vision as well as a 160-degree wide-angle field of view. You can access feeds from Alexa and Google Assistant, as well as the companion app. Then, there’s a 2,800-lumen LED spotlight that is activated with a PIR motion detector.

Wyze Floodlight Camera v2 features:

Experience ultimate peace of mind with the WYZE Floodlight Camera v2, a reliable guardian for your home. Delivering clear 2K HD video and vibrant color night vision, this outdoor security camera ensures your surroundings are always under watch. The expansive 160° wide-angle view and advanced motion detection eliminate blind spots, providing comprehensive protection. Enjoy a well-lit exterior with powerful 2800-Lumen LEDs, and let the 105dB siren add an extra layer of security.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!