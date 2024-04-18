Official customizable Xbox Mastercards now available to all across the US

Today, we have an update on the Xbox Mastercard via the official Xbox Wire. Back in September Xbox announced its official partnership with Mastercard, giving Xbox Insiders a chance to score one and the bonus goodies it came along with. Fast forward to today, and now the Xbox Mastercard is available to everyone in the continental United States, Alaska, and Hawaii with no annual fees. If you missed out on our original coverage, be sure to head below for all of the details along with updates on some of the new perks.

Xbox Mastercard now available in the US

The early access for Xbox Insiders was designed to “help shape the customer experience” with the Xbox Mastercard before the wider launch that’s kicking off starting today. Designed to provide “a unique value tailored to players” with no annual fees, the card allows folks to earn card points that can then be redeemed for digital games, add-ons, the first payment of Xbox subscriptions, consoles, and other accessories.

Xbox Mastercard holders can earn card points for every $1 spent on purchases. Here are some of the details straight from Xbox:

Xbox & Microsoft – Earn 5x card points on eligible products at the Microsoft Store.

Streaming services – Earn 3x card points on eligible streaming services like Netflix and Disney+.

Dining delivery services – Earn 3x card points on eligible dining delivery services like Grubhub and DoorDash.

Everyday purchases – Earn 1X card points on all other everyday purchases.

However, the benefits don’t stop there and Xbox is announcing a a few new ones starting today:

( New ) Plus, both new and existing cardmembers can earn two 3-month codes to gift to friends or family to try Game Pass Ultimate for the first time when $7,000 or more is spent within first 12 months of opening the card account.

) Plus, both new and existing cardmembers can earn two 3-month codes to gift to friends or family to try Game Pass Ultimate for the first time when $7,000 or more is spent within first 12 months of opening the card account. (New ) Cardmembers are upgraded to Level 2 of Microsoft Rewards, earning rewards faster with Xbox Mastercard.

) Cardmembers are upgraded to Level 2 of Microsoft Rewards, earning rewards faster with Xbox Mastercard. ( New ) Boost the volume with 3 free months of Spotify Premium Individual for new and existing cardmembers (for new Spotify Premium Individual users only).

) Boost the volume with 3 free months of Spotify Premium Individual for new and existing cardmembers (for new Spotify Premium Individual users only). (New) Plus, Barclays Money Basics is now available for educational information to build your financial knowledge on credit scores, fraud prevention, budgeting, and more.

Available in five “iconic” designs with the ability to personalize the the card with your gamertag, the new Xbox Mastercards are available across the US starting today.

Get even more details directly from Xbox right here.

