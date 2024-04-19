Save 15% when you buy two of Anker’s all-new 15W Qi2 chargers and power banks

Anker is ending the work week today by launching a new sale on its latest MagGo chargers. The company’s latest lineup of Qi2 charging stations and power banks are all 15% off when you buy any two of the accessories on this landing page. The perfect starter for this sale is the all-new 15W 3-in-1 MagSafe Qi2 Charging Stand. It just launched at the beginning of the month at $90, and now you can take 15% off and drop the price to as low as $76.49. This is the only chance to save so far and pairs with all of the other gear below.

Anker’s new 15W charging station gives your iPhone 15, Apple Watch Series 9, and AirPods Pro 2 a home in a compact and premium stand. It features Qi2 tech to offer full 15W magnetic charging speeds alongside Apple Watch fast charging support. We fully break down what to expect in our launch coverage.

The best part about this sale is that the inclusions mean you can equip your whole charging kit with Qi2 tech. The 3-in-1 stand is perfect for the desk or nightstand, and it pairs with some power banks and travel chargers to give you multiple ways to enjoy the new 15W magnetic charging standard. Just remember, you have to add two accessories to your cart to lock-in the savings.

And then for everything else, you’ll want to head over to this landing page to shop all of the items you can bundle to save 15%.

Anker 15W 3-in-1 MagSafe Qi2 Charging Stand features:

Immerse in a superior charging experience with 15W power, guaranteed by Qi2 certification and MagSafe compatibility for a fast, safe, and efficient charge every time. Embrace aesthetically pleasing design and precise spacing with an innovative “tree-like” structure, allowing seamless simultaneous charging of your iPhone, Apple Watch, and AirPods. Charge your Apple Watch Series 9 to 48% in just 30 minutes thanks to the MFW certification. Don’t just power up; do it significantly faster and keep your devices juiced overnight. (Note: For optimal charging, use the provided 40W USB-C PD wall charger.)

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!