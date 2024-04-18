Anker’s MagGo Cube 15W MagSafe Charger is a 9to5 favorite at $112 (Reg. $150)

Anker’s official Amazon storefront now offers its 3-in-1 Charging Cube with 15W MagSafe for $112.46 shipped. This is down from $150 and matches the best price of the year. It’s the lowest since back in January and is an extra $28 under our previous mention from earlier in the spring. There notably wasn’t a Black Friday discount last fall, and now Anker is starting off spring with a chance to save on one of our favorite MagSafe releases.

Qi2 might be here, but I’d argue that today’s discount is a far better buy than any of the newer releases. As Anker’s first 15W MagSafe charger, its new 3-in-1 Cube just hit the scene last year with the ability to refuel your entire Apple kit in one compact design. The cube folds out to offer not just a true 15W MagSafe pad, but also a Fast Charger-ready Apple Watch dock and a secondary 5W Qi pad for AirPods. This has been a staple on my nightstand since our review went live, and it’s easily my favorite MagSafe charger on the market – as you’ll find in our roundup of the best StandBy mounts.

Since we’re talking about compact MagSafe chargers, we have to at least mention Twelve South’s new ButterFly. This new debut launched to close out 2023 with one of the best releases in the charging space in ages. I’ve personally been loving have it as a staple of my everyday carry, with a 15W MagSafe pad and Apple Watch Fast Charger fitting into a compact, handheld design. It is only a 2-in-1 release though, which is where I will continue to recommend the Anker MagSafe Cube. I’ve used both, and find the new ButterFly to be a perfect travel companion to the MagGo release.

Anker MagGo Cube Charger features:

Make charging a snap and enjoy 15W high-speed charging every time, thanks to the official MagSafe module. Charge an iPhone 14 Pro Max to 50% in just 47 minutes. All-in-one wireless charging station for your iPhone, Apple Watch, and AirPods. Conveniently read texts or watch videos while charging your phone in portrait or landscape mode.

