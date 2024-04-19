Score ESR’s Apple Pencil-alternative with magnetic charging down $24 in grey or white

The official ESR Amazon storefront is now offering its Digital Stylus Pen for iPad down at $23.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25 in both the white and grey colorways. This one first landed on Amazon last summer with the grey variant hitting in February. Originally $40, it more typically sells in the $29 range and is now at the lowest price we can find. Today’s deal comes in slightly below our previous mention and marks the lowest price we have tracked on both colorways. There are plenty of affordable Apple Pencil alternatives out there, but this one stands out to some degree with full support for “wireless charging on all iPads with a magnetic connector” – it also includes a Pencil charger for iPads without magnetic charging. From there, you’ll find an “active nib” on one end designed for writing and drawing with a capacitive tip option for “easier swiping and clicking.” Tilt sensitivity tech for “thicker lines and shading by tilting the angle of the nib” is also at the ready. Head below for more details.

If a more basic stylus solution will suit your needs, I have always liked the look of the elago Premium Aluminum Stylus Pens. You’re not going to get the precision writing and drawing action with this model, but it is compatible with “all touchscreens and tablets,” comes in several different color options, and sells for $15 Prime shipped at Amazon.

Today’s deal on the ESR model above also joins an ongoing price drop on the real thing. You can currently score the Apple Pencil with USB-C back down at the Amazon all-time low of $69 shipped – this is only the third discount we have tracked since its debut last fall. All of the details are right here.

ESR Digital Stylus Pen for iPad features:

Magnetic Charging: fully supports wireless charging on all iPads with a magnetic connector, so you can enjoy a faster, more convenient way to power up; included Pencil charger for iPads without magnetic charging

Smooth and Precise: draw and write with smooth complete lines, no lag, and perfect precision, as naturally as you would with a real pen or pencil on paper; doesn’t need to be paired via Bluetooth, so you can start creating right away

Dual Active/Capacitive Ends: get the best of both worlds with an active nib on one end, for precise writing and drawing, and a capacitive tip on the other, for easier swiping and clicking

Tilt Sensitivity: create thicker lines and beautifully realistic shading by tilting the angle of the nib while resting your hand comfortably on the screen thanks to full palm rejection support

