Greenworks 3,000 PSI electric pressure washer now $101 off at $349 in one-day sale

Best Buy is offering the Greenworks 3,000 PSI Electric Pressure Washer for $349 shipped through the end of the day. Down from its $450 price tag, it spent 2023 bouncing between its MSRP and a $310 low coming from Amazon during Labor Day sales. While it saw discounts during Black Friday and Christmas sales, they were minor compared to some of the brand’s other electric pressure washer models. Today’s deal comes in as a 22% markdown off the going rate that beats our previous mention from February by $11 and lands at the fourth-lowest price we have tracked. This matches its current price over at Amazon as well.

This pressure washer comes equipped with a 14A TruBrushless motor that generates 3,000 PSI at a 2.0 GPM flow rate. It sports an onboard one-gallon detergent tank and features a wide array of accessories: 25 feet of non-marring, high-pressure hose, one turbo nozzle, one soap nozzle, one 15-degree nozzle, one 25-degree nozzle, and one 45-degree nozzle – it even has onboard space for all these attachments for easy storage, convenient transportation, and quicker applications. Like most Greenworks pressure washers, it also features a Total Stop System, which automatically shuts off the pump when the trigger is not engaged, saving you energy, money, and extending your pump’s life.

Last week we saw the above pressure washer’s full-detail combo kit being offered in a similar 1-day sale, and though it is no longer as low as it was, it is still seeing a $180 discount to $499. You’ll get all the same features and accessories as the above deal, with the bonus addition of a short spray gun kit, two microfiber mitts, and a 15-inch surface cleaner attachment.

And be sure to check out our coverage of the ongoing deal for the Greenworks 60V 42-inch Cordless Electric CrossoverZ Zero Turn Riding Mower with four 8.0Ah Batteries. It is the most comprehensive mowing solution from Greenworks to date, and was designed to handle up to 1.5-acres of land on a single charge. You’ll also find a deal on the 80V model with six 4.0Ah batteries going over at Best Buy as well. And when you’re done shopping all those deals, head over to our Green Deals hub to look through all the best discounts for other electric tool brands, EVs, power stations, and more.

Greenworks 3,000 PSI Electric Pressure Washer features:

Power/PressureAC power delivers up to 3,000 PSI at 2.0 max GPM; 35-foot power cord with inline GFCI, waterproof plug for use with typical outdoor outlets

MotorPowerful 14-amp TRUBRUSHLESS motor with axial cam pump provides best-in-class power and efficiency; digitally controlled auto-adapting technology for maximum cleaning power with any nozzle

TechnologyIntelligent PCBA maximizes cleaning power by adjusting motor speeds to auto-adapt for more pressure and water flow

StartingHassle-free, push-button start powers up instantly

ProductivityFeatures a thermal relief valve that purges hot water from the pump to cool it down during constant use

FrameRugged steel frame with wheelbarrow design for durability and long life

Wheels10” never-flat wheels designed for ultimate maneuverability

PWMA CertifiedCertified by the Pressure Washer Manufacturers’ Association (PWMA) for guaranteed trusted performance

StorageVertical storage takes up 50% less space in the garage or shed

AccessoriesOn-board accessory storage for nozzles, high-pressure hose, and metal spray gun

