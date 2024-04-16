Greenworks’ 80V CrossoverZ electric zero-turn riding mower sees another $1,000 drop to $4,500

Best Buy is once again offering the Greenworks 80 Volt 42-inch CrossoverZ Electric Zero Turn Riding Lawn Mower with six 4.0Ah batteries and three dual-port turbo chargers for $4,499.99 shipped. Down from its usual $5,500, we only saw two discounts for this particular package over 2023, with another dropping in February, a one-day sale at the beginning of the March as well as an extended discount mid-March – the biggest of them all dropping costs to $4,000. Today’s deal comes in as a repeat $1,000 markdown off the going rate and lands as a return to the second-lowest price we have tracked.

The CrossoverZ is the most comprehensive mowing solution from Greenworks to date, and was designed to handle up to 1.5-acres of land on a single charge with the six included 4.0Ah batteries. Sitting atop a 42-inch reinforced 12-gauge steel cutting deck, this mower comes equipped with a 80V TRUBRUSHLESS motor, the equivalent of a 24 horse-power gas motor, that can handle hills and inclines up to a 15-degree slope at a maximum speed of 8 MPH. You’ll be able to sit comfortable in the high-back padded seat with back support, able to adjust the cutting height between a minimum of 1-1/2 inches to a maximum of 4-1/2 inches. The three included dual-port turbo chargers can have the batteries refilled and ready to go in just 45 minutes.

Best Buy is also offering the Greenworks 80V 42-inch CrossoverT Electric Riding Lawn Mower with six 4.0Ah batteries and three dual-port chargers for $4000, down from $5,000. The predecessor to the CrossoverZ, this model sports a more standard riding mower design, but offers most of the same features as the above mower, without the zero-turn ability. The three included chargers, while dual-port, are not turbo models so charging times may be more extended.

If you’re hoping for a cheaper alternative for these two lawn mowers, check out the ongoing deal over at Amazon for Greenworks’ 60V models of the CrossoverZ and CrossoverT Electric Riding Lawn Mowers. They offer the same design and features with only some slight differences. The voltage has been brought down, trading the six 4.0Ah batteries above with four 8.0Ah batteries and only two dual-port turbo chargers. The CrossoverZ currently sits at a $3,797 low, while the CrossoverT is sitting at a $3,497 low.

80V 42-inch CrossoverZ Zero Turn Cordless Mower features:

Cutting Deck: Large 42″ cut width

What’s Included: (6) 4 Ah Batteries and (3) Dual Port Turbo Chargers

Power 75+ Tools with any Greenworks 80V Battery

Power Output: 24 HP

Charge Time: Just under 90m.

Blade Tip Speed: Constant 17K ft/min

Drive Speed: 8 mph, Industry’s Fastest Cutting

Slope: 15° w/ traction control

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!