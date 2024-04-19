First drop of the year takes 33% off the HD Chromecast with Google TV at $20

Rikka Altland -
Reg. $30 $20

Amazon is now offering the Chromecast with Google TV (HD) for $19.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Today’s offer is the very first discount of the year. It drops from $30 in order to save you 33% and match the second-best price to date. This is the first chance to save since back over the holiday shopping season last year and comes within $2 of the all-time low. It hasn’t sold for less in well over a year.

As the latest addition to Google’s stable of streaming media players, this new HD version of Chromecast arrives as a more entry-level offering for giving the TV some love. Sporting 1080p playback at 60 FPS, you’ll be able to enjoy all of your favorite content alongside the curation features that put all of the shows and movies in one place. We break down what to expect from the experience in our hands-on review.

If even the $20 price tag noted above is a bit too steep, you could also just opt for the onn Android TV Streaming Stick at $15. This alternative delivers much of the same 1080p playback, just without the first-party integrations you’d expect from one of Google’s in-house streaming media players. Even so, the price is hard to beat for those who are in the market for an affordable way to up the smarts of an existing TV.

Chromecast with Google TV (HD) features:

Chromecast with Google TV (HD) brings you the entertainment you love, including live TV, in up to 1080p HDR. Get personal recommendations based on your subscriptions and streaming history – all in one place. Easily access your watchlist and library with personalized profiles, or create a kids profile to find content for the whole family.

