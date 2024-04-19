First deal on physical copies of Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door at $50 (Releases in May)

Justin Kahn -
Apps GamesnintendoGeek Alliance
Reg. $60 $50
Paper Mario The Thousand-Year Door

Nintendo has been on a bit of a roll with remakes and re-releases as of late, with the now available Super Mario RPG and Luigi’s Mansion 2 HD coming this summer, but the next one to hit store shelves will be Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door for Switch. And best of all, we are now tracking the very first straight up cash discount on it. Geek Alliance is back again with a notable pre-order offer on Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door at $49.99 shipped. Regularly $60, this is a $10 discount and the lowest price we have seen yet on a physical copy. You could leverage Nintendo’s Switch Online game voucher and bundle this one with another title to save $20 on the total. But if you’re looking for a physical copy for your collection, the Geek Alliance offer is the lowest total. Head below for more details. 

Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door pre-order deal

Another thing to keep in mind here is that with the Nintendo voucher and digital option, you’re ensuring you get to play the game the second it releases on May 23, 2024. With the Geek Alliance listing, there’s no guarantee it arrives on day one – “pre-orders ship out on release date of 5/23/24.”

For those unfamiliar, Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door is making its triumphant debut on Switch next month some 20 years after the original game released on the Nintendo GameCube. The Switch version has “revamped graphics, and a suite of additional changes that make the game easier than ever to enjoy.” 

Scope out Nintendo’s latest trailer for the game below:

Our story begins an awfully long time ago in a strange and far-off land. Experience the grand adventure and thrilling battles when the Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door game launches on the Nintendo Switch system May 23, 2024.

Add 9to5Toys to your Google News feed. 

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Apps Games

The best games and apps deals across all platforms: iPhone, iPad, Mac, Android, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Wii U, 3DS

nintendo

Geek Alliance

About the Author

Justin Kahn

Justin is a senior deal Jedi over at 9to5Toys where he heads up our game/app coverage and more. He also covers all things music for 9to5Mac, including the weekly Logic Pros series exploring music production on Mac and iOS devices

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Cuisinart’s regularly $400 black stainless steel ...
Magic: The Gathering boosters and Commander decks up to...
Samsung’s 2024 model 2TB 990 EVO Gen 5×2 NVMe In...
QUAY offers 25% off select sunglasses this weekend only...
Get 100GB of lifetime cloud storage with Amaryllo for $...
Save $100 on RadRunner e-bikes from $1,299 and help Rad...
Open Anker’s originally $140 eufy Smart Lock with...
Score ESR’s Apple Pencil-alternative with magnetic ch...
Load more...
Show More Comments