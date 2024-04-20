Save $600 on Aventon’s Pace 500.3 e-bike through the end of the day at $1,199

Through the end of the day, Best Buy is offering the Aventon Pace 500.3 e-bike for $1,199 shipped. This is a $600 discount from its usual $1,799 price tag and the best we’ve seen in months. The all-time low is $100 less, and we last tracked that price all the way back in January. But now for spring, you can score the second-best price to date on a tried and true e-bike that we take a closer look at over in our launch coverage at Electrek.

This e-bike from Aventon is equipped with a 500W rear-hub motor coupled with a fully integrated 48V lithium-ion battery that is able to reach top speeds of up to 28 MPH with a range of up to 60 miles on a single charge. It features four levels of pedal assistance: eco, tour, sport, and turbo. It also sports an upright cruiser frame with integrated lights that offer turn signal functionality, as well as a backlit LCD full-color display that keeps you informed of your speed, battery life, and pedal assist level. You can even charge your smartphone with its concealed USB port and sync to the Aventon app during your ride.

Aventon Pace 500.3 e-bike features:

Reinvigorate the casual bike ride with Pace 500.3! Feel your efforts amplified with its intuitive torque sensor, then set the pace. How you cruise is up to you. The Pace 500.3’s 500W motor, with a top speed of 28 mph and up to 60 miles in range, gives a whole new meaning to ‘going for a spin’. The all-new turn signal functionality allows you to command traffic with confidence as you enjoy your roll through the neighborhood. Its cushioned saddle, swept-back handlebars, and upright riding position provide the ultimate comfort along the way. Pace 500.3 is leisure with a lift as you switch between its 4 new pedal assist levels: eco, tour, sport and turbo. Take the alternate route, there’s much more to see.

