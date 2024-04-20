Assemble Van Gogh’s Starry Night with a rare deal on this 2,300-piece LEGO set at $146

Amazon is now offering a rare chance to save on the LEGO Ideas Vincent Van Gogh The Starry Night set. This art-inspired build now drops down to $145.72 shipped. It typically fetches $170 and is now down to a new Amazon all-time low. We’ve never seen the retailer offer a chance to save on this popular kit, and any other sale has been short-lived. As far as LEGO deals go, this is one of the best offers of the year so far.

This LEGO Ideas set recreates Vincent Van Gogh’s mesmerizing painting, The Starry Night, as a piece of brick-built art you can display in your own home. It’s more than just a mosaic and has some added depth that assembles the swirly sky and colorful stylings of Van Gogh out of 2,316 pieces. There’s also a Vincent minifigure, too!

Today’s deal comes just after seeing a collection of new LEGO sets hit store shelves. There’s a pair of massive models headlining the collection of all-new builds, including LEGO Dungeons and Dragons set and the new Batman mosaic.

More on the LEGO Ideas The Starry Night set:

Build creativity. Build concentration. Build your own 3D LEGO brick version of one of Vincent van Gogh’s most celebrated artworks, The Starry Night, with this wonderfully detailed LEGO Ideas model (21333). With this creative, home décor crafts set for adults, fans of the original work of art, which can be seen at The Museum of Modern Art (MoMA) in New York City, will discover innovative building techniques to capture Van Gogh’s swirling brushstrokes. You will lose yourself in Van Gogh’s dreamlike landscape, capturing the moon and stars, swirling clouds, rolling hills and the village below.

