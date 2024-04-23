Save $50 on SteelSeries’ Arctis Nova Pro wired multi-gaming headset at $200 for today only

Best Buy is offering the SteelSeries Arctis Nova Pro Wired Multi-Gaming Headset for PC, PS4, PS5, and Switch for $199.99 shipped through the end of the day. Down from its $250 price tag, this is a solid $50 markdown off the going rate and the lowest price we can currently find. Since the new year began, we saw it fall to $189 over at Amazon in January, with no other discounts until today. You’ll also find the same one-day discount on the Xbox-supported model as well.

This gaming headset delivers professional-grade audio to your gameplay sessions with its high fidelity drivers that are supported by its GameDAC Gen 2 device that “supercharges your game audio with 78% purer signal (in comparison to GameDAC Gen 1), elevating the resolution to 96KHz/24-Bit for a much more detailed, richer soundscape.” It is compatible with PC, PlayStation 4/5, and Nintendo Switch (with the alternate model coming compatible with Xbox), allowing you to change between two different systems at one time. It also features customizable EQ settings, 360-degree spatial audio that is compatible with Tempest 3D Audio for PS5 as well as Microsoft Spatial Sound, and a ClearCast Gen 2 AI-powered noise cancelling microphone that can be fully retracted into the earcup. Head below to learn more.

As an alternative battlestation upgrade, you can also check out the ongoing deal for the HyperX Cloud III Wireless Gaming Headset that is compatible with PC and PS4/5 consoles. It offers up to 120 hours of battery life on a single charge paired with an overall design focused on comfort – it even has a removable noise-cancelling microphone with an indicator light to alert you when your mic is active or not. If you’ve been considering a new monitor, check out the ongoing deal for the Samsung 49-inch Odyssey OLED G9 Curved Smart Gaming Monitor. While its no longer sitting at the all-time low, it only raised in price by $100 to $1,200, which still gives you $600 in savings. It delivers a 1440p resolution on an 1800R curved panel with a 240Hz refresh rate and 0.03ms response time, as well as a whole bunch of features like its built-in gaming hub that allows you to make setting adjustments without ever having to leave your active screen. You can also head over to our Best PC Gaming Deals hub when you’re done shopping through the above deals for more gaming-related devices.

SteelSeries Arctis Nova Pro Multi-Gaming Headset features:

Almighty AudioExperience ultimate clarity and sound quality with Premium High Fidelity Drivers. Fully customize the sound experience with the Sonar Software by using a first-in-gaming Pro-grade Parametric EQ.

Multi-System ConnectPlug in two systems at once and switch between them with a press of a button. The GameDAC Gen 2 streamlines your experience to create the ultimate multimedia base.

AI Powered Noise-Cancelling MicThe ClearCast Gen 2 retractable stealth microphone silences background noise to give you crystal clear comms while gaming, backed by Sonar Software’s powerful AI algorithms. The microphone also fully retracts into the earcup for a sleeker look.

360° Spatial AudioImmersive surround sound transports you to the gaming world, letting you hear every critical step, reload, or vocal cue to give you an advantage. *Fully compatible with Tempest 3D Audio for PS5 / Microsoft Spatial Sound

Hi-Res Audio CertifiedThe GameDAC Gen 2 supercharges your game audio with 78% purer signal (in comparison to GameDAC Gen 1), elevating the resolution to 96KHz/24-Bit for a much more detailed, richer soundscape

Adjustable for Perfect FitThe ComfortMAX system includes height-adjustable rotating earcups, a flexible suspension band, and a glasses-friendly build to ensure a comfy wear no matter how long you play.

Easy SettingsAdjust EQ, input device, volume, ChatMix, and so much more with the touch of a finger, using the GameDAC Gen 2. Set up the perfect audio for PC or console directly from the multi-function OLED display.

