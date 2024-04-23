Today’s best iOS app deals: Sentienals of Earth-Prime, Dungeon and Gravestone, SaGa titles, more

All of today’s best iOS app and game deals are now live for Tuesday. All courtesy of the Apple App Store, today’s software offers for iPhone, iPad, and Mac come joined by deals on all things Apple hardware over in our guide. As for the apps, highlights include titles like Dungeon and Gravestone, Sentinels of Earth-Prime, Underground Blossom, and more. Head below for a complete look at today’s iOS game and app deals.

Today’s best iOS apps and games on sale:

macOS: Dungeon and Gravestone: $3 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: SaGa Frontier Remastered: $13 (Reg. $25)

macOS: Sentinels of Earth-Prime: $10 (Reg. $18)

iOS Universal: Underground Blossom: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Week Calendar Pro: FREE (Reg. $2)

iPadOS: FabFilter Pro-Q 3: $20 (Reg. $30)

Today’s best game deals: Nintendo indie sale from $3 – Ori, TUNIC, Hades, Hollow Knight, more

More iOS app deals still live:

iOS Universal: Romancing SaGa -Minstrel Song-: $15 (Reg. $18)

iPadOS: The Legend of Tianding: $4 (Reg. $6)

iOS Universal: Tiny Planner – Daily Organizer: FREE (Reg. $20)

iOS Universal: Cosmic-Watch: $2 (Reg. $6)

iOS Universal: Rusty Lake Hotel: $1 (Reg. $2)

iPadOS: The Past Within: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Tower of Fortune 3: $2 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: FlorkOfStickers: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Doom & Destiny Advanced: $1 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Doom & Destiny Worlds: $1 (Reg. $5)

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!