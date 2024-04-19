Today’s best game deals: Nintendo indie sale from $3 – Ori, TUNIC, Hades, Hollow Knight, more

‘Joining some ongoing spring price drops on major first-party Switch titles, like New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe, The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening, and Super Mario Bros. Wonder, Nintendo has now kicked off a particularly notable indie game sale in celebration of this week’s IndieWorld showcase. It is now offering up to 50% on savings with deals starting from just $3, and there’s some serious gems here. You’re looking at deals on amazing indie titles like Hollow Knight, Ori and the Will of the Wisps, Ori and the Blind Forest, Celeste, TUNIC, Among Us, Hades, Stardew Valley, and many more. This is one of the more notable collections of indie game deals we have seen on the eShop in several months, offering gamers a chance at shoring up their digital libraries with amazing experiences to enjoy in between major releases. Head below for more of today’s best console game deals.
Nintendo Switch game deals
- Super Mario Bros. Wonder $47.50 (Reg. $60)
- Sonic Mania + Team Sonic Racing Double Pack $20 (Reg. $40)
- Super Monkey Ball: Banana Mania $5 (Reg. $20)
- Spyro Reignited Trilogy $20 (Reg. $40+)
- Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time $29 (Reg. $40)
- Pokemon Shining Pearl $40 (Reg. $60)
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Collection $25 (Reg. $30)
- Fitness Boxing Fist of the North Star $40 (Reg. $50)
- New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe $40 (Reg. $60)
- The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild $40 (Reg. $60)
- Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD $40 (Reg. $60)
- Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening $40 (Reg. $60)
- Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown $30 (Reg. $50)
- Sonic Superstars $28 (Reg. $60)
- Dead Cells $12.50 (Reg. $25)
- Dead Cells eShop sale from $4 (Up to 20% off)
- Luigi’s Mansion 2 HD pre-order $60
- Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door pre-order $60
- Disney Epic Mickey: Rebrushed pre-order $60
- Endless Ocean Luminous pre-order $50
PlayStation/Xbox game deals
- Lords of the Fallen $20 (Reg. $70)
- God of War Ragnarok $20 (Reg. $40)
- Gotham Knights $10 (Reg. $20)
- Alone in the Dark remake $40 (Reg. $60)
- Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon $30 (Reg. $60)
- Forza Motorsport $30 (Reg. $70)
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Collection $20 (Reg. $30)
- SEGA Genesis Classics PSN $6 (Reg. $30)
- Xbox massive spring digital game sale: Over 1,100 titles up to 50% off
- Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth $40 (Reg. $70)
- Persona 3 Reload $40 (Reg. $70)
- Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown $30 (Reg. $50)
- NHL 24 $25 (Reg. $70)
- PlayStation Spring Sale – over 1,800 up to 80% off
- Atomic Heart $30 (Reg. $70)
- Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection Vol.1 $35 (Reg. $60)
- System Shock pre-order $40 (Reg. $50)
- Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League $49 (Reg. $70)
- Elden Ring – Shadow of the Erdtree Edition pre-order $80
- For PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S
- Disney Epic Mickey: Rebrushed pre-order $60
- Dragon’s Dogma 2 pre-order $70
- Dragon’s Dogma 2 Xbox pre-order $70
- Dragon’s Dogma 2 PS5 pre-order $70
