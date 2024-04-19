Today’s best game deals: Nintendo indie sale from $3 – Ori, TUNIC, Hades, Hollow Knight, more

Justin Kahn -
Apps GameseShop
50% off From $3
Hollow Knight

‘Joining some ongoing spring price drops on major first-party Switch titles, like New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe, The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening, and Super Mario Bros. Wonder, Nintendo has now kicked off a particularly notable indie game sale in celebration of this week’s IndieWorld showcase. It is now offering up to 50% on savings with deals starting from just $3, and there’s some serious gems here. You’re looking at deals on amazing indie titles like Hollow Knight, Ori and the Will of the Wisps, Ori and the Blind Forest, Celeste, TUNIC, Among Us, Hades, Stardew Valley, and many more. This is one of the more notable collections of indie game deals we have seen on the eShop in several months, offering gamers a chance at shoring up their digital libraries with amazing experiences to enjoy in between major releases. Head below for more of today’s best console game deals. 

Nintendo Switch game deals

***Score a $50 Nintendo eShop gift card for $45

PlayStation/Xbox game deals

Xbox confirms ultra-powerful upcoming hardware, cross-platforms games, more

PlayStation State of Play: Silent Hill 2, New Kojima action espionage, more

Xbox Developer Direct showcase! Indiana Jones gameplay, more

Add 9to5Toys to your Google News feed. 

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Apps Games

The best games and apps deals across all platforms: iPhone, iPad, Mac, Android, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Wii U, 3DS

eShop

About the Author

Justin Kahn

Justin is a senior deal Jedi over at 9to5Toys where he heads up our game/app coverage and more. He also covers all things music for 9to5Mac, including the weekly Logic Pros series exploring music production on Mac and iOS devices

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Samsung’s 2024 model 2TB 990 EVO Gen 5×2 NVMe In...
First deal on physical copies of Paper Mario: The Thous...
QUAY offers 25% off select sunglasses this weekend only...
Get 100GB of lifetime cloud storage with Amaryllo for $...
Save $100 on RadRunner e-bikes from $1,299 and help Rad...
Open Anker’s originally $140 eufy Smart Lock with...
Score ESR’s Apple Pencil-alternative with magnetic ch...
Greenworks 3,000 PSI electric pressure washer now $101 ...
Load more...
Show More Comments