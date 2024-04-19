Today’s best game deals: Nintendo indie sale from $3 – Ori, TUNIC, Hades, Hollow Knight, more

‘Joining some ongoing spring price drops on major first-party Switch titles, like New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe, The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening, and Super Mario Bros. Wonder, Nintendo has now kicked off a particularly notable indie game sale in celebration of this week’s IndieWorld showcase. It is now offering up to 50% on savings with deals starting from just $3, and there’s some serious gems here. You’re looking at deals on amazing indie titles like Hollow Knight, Ori and the Will of the Wisps, Ori and the Blind Forest, Celeste, TUNIC, Among Us, Hades, Stardew Valley, and many more. This is one of the more notable collections of indie game deals we have seen on the eShop in several months, offering gamers a chance at shoring up their digital libraries with amazing experiences to enjoy in between major releases. Head below for more of today’s best console game deals.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links