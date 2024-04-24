August makes one of the most affordable HomeKit smart locks at $134 (Reg. $200)

Amazon is currently offering August’s latest 4th Generation Wi-Fi HomeKit Smart Lock for $133.95 shipped. This is first and foremost a new all-time low. It drops from $200 and saves you $66 while also beating our previous mention by an extra $6. August’s latest smart lock makes for a notable upgrade to the front door for finally getting your HomeKit, Alexa, or Assistant setup in on some added security. It’ll pair over Wi-Fi right to your router so there’s no need to worry about an additional hub, and brings notable features like auto-unlock, the ability to share virtual keys with friends or family, and your typical voice control from a preferred assistant. You can get a closer look in our hands-on review. Then be sure to head below for more.

A notable add-on to the lead deal, the August Smart Keypad currently sells for $55 and makes the most of your savings. It’ll supplement all of the smart connectivity noted above with the ability to type in pin codes on the physical keypad for yet another way to unlock the front door. On top of the added convenience, it’s also a great option for winning over your significant other, family members, or roommates who aren’t entirely sold on the ideas of a smart home upgrade landing at the front door.

As far as the rest of the discounts for your setup are concerned, our smart home guide is now packed with savings as the work week gets into gear. Whether you’re looking to bring home some new accent lighting for Siri, Alexa, or Assistant to control, or just a few smart plugs and other essentials, we have all of the best discounts live right now up for grabs in one place.

August Wi-Fi Smart Lock features:

Secure your home with this silver August Wi-Fi Smart Lock. Compatibility with popular virtual assistants lets you lock and unlock your door using voice commands, and the supported iOS and Android app offers easy remote operation. This August Wi-Fi Smart Lock has an auto-unlock function that automatically undoes the deadbolt when you come home.

