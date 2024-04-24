Best Buy takes $85 off the stainless steel Bella Pro 8-quart digital air fryer now at $45 for today

For today only, Best Buy is offering the stainless steel model of the Bella Pro 8-quart Digital Air Fryer for $44.99 shipped. It usually carries a price tag of $130 and is now seeing a short-term price drop of $85 in savings to the third-lowest price we have tracked – ultimately $10 above the all-time low from Christmas sales. You’ll also find the black stainless steel and the blue stainless steel models included in the discount as well, with both dropping to the same $70 rate, down from $140. We saw a similar one-day sale on the black and blue models back at the start of this month that took prices $10 lower, but left out the standard stainless steel model that is in the spotlight today.

The 1700W Bella Pro Series air fryers gives you a large 8-quart capacity that can hold up to 6.5 pounds of food – plenty of space to cover meals or sides for the whole family. It features a temperature range of 175 degrees to 400 degrees Fahrenheit and nine preset cooking modes that you can access on its digital touchscreen, sporting options for French fries, shrimp, roast, chicken, fish, steak, cheese melts, or bacon. The included, removable non-stick basket and crisping tray are also dishwasher safe, making cleanup as easy as it is effortless.

Be sure to check out the ongoing deal for the Ninja DG551 Foodi Smart XL 6-in-1 Indoor Grill that is sitting among some of the lowest prices we have seen. It reaches temperatures up to 500 degrees Fahrenheit while offering 6 cooking functions and has a built-in smart thermometer with 4 protein settings and 9 customizable doneness levels. You won’t have to worry about a ton of smoke either thanks to its smoke control system paired alongside hot air circulation. You can also head over to our Home Goods hub for more of the best deals on kitchenware, cookware sets, cleaning supplies, yard tools and much more.

Bella Pro 8-quart Digital Air Fryer features:

8-quart capacityAllows you to prepare up to 6.5 lbs. of food at a time.

High Performance Circular Heat TechnologyCirculates heat for fast, crispy, and evenly cooked food.

1700W of powerPowerful heating system with stainless steel provides faster heat-up and cool-down times.

9 preset cooking programsSelect french fries, shrimp, roast, chicken, fish, steak, cheese melts, or bacon with just the push of a button.

Intuitive digital touchscreenEasily control and adjust the temperature (175-400°F) to accommodate a variety of recipes.

Easy to cleanThe removable non-stick basket and crisping tray are dishwasher safe.

Stainless steel finishThe sleek stainless steel finish adds style to any kitchen.

