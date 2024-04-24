Save up to $300+ on TENWAYS CGO series e-bikes with bonus savings starting from $1,499

TENWAYS, an e-bike manufacturer headquartered in the Netherlands, has discounted its two CGO series e-bike models by up to $400 through April 30, with bonus savings and bundle options available, which we discuss further down. The first of the two models is the CGO600 Pro e-bike for $1,499 shipped. Down from a more regular $1,899 price tag, discounts on these e-bikes seem far less common than the bigger, more famous brands that have been around longer like Aventon, Juiced, or Rad Power. Today’s deal is the lowest price we have tracked for this particular model, coming in as a 21% markdown off the going rate and landing within a more affordable range alongside other popular brands. Keep in mind that only the Pebble Grey colorway is discounted by $400, with the other colorways receiving $300 discounts.

The CGO600 Pro is an upgraded belt drive model from the original CGO600, and comes equipped with a Mivice M080 350W Rear Hub Motor alongside a 36V battery that propels the e-bike up to a max speed of 20 MPH for up to 53+ miles on a single charge (depending on conditions). This is not only lightweight at 37 pounds, but it is also a purely pedal-assisted model that utilizes a torque sensor, with the motor stopping its assistance when it reaches its max speed – but you can still keep pedaling to go faster FYI. It comes with a variety of features like TEKTRO hydraulic brakes, “puncture-proof” 40mm road tires, an integrated headlight, an adjustable handlebar stem, a waterproof design, mudguards for both tires, and a minimalist OLED Display for in-time performance data.

The second model being offered is the newer CGO800S e-bike for $1,599 shipped, down from $1,999. Like before, the $400 discount is on the Midnight Black colorway, with the others only receiving $300 off. It also comes with a Mivice M080 350W Rear Hub Motor alongside a 36V battery that deliver the same speed, mileage, and pedal assistance performances. Its features are a bit more elevated than the above model, with a Gates carbon belt drive, front and rear LED lights, a rear cargo rack, “puncture-proof” tires, with fenders for both, and an integrated smart LCD display.

These e-bike deals will continue through April 30, taking $400 off the specific colorways and $300 off the remaining colorways. You can also bundle a TENWAYS power bank at 50% off its usual price along with either of the above two e-bike models, cutting costs from $309 to $154.50. With this device that works across all TENWAYS models, you’ll be able to connect and recharge your battery, with it also being able to support your ride simultaneously. And for any first time buyers, you can receive an additional one-time $100 off discount on any e-bike by using the promo code WELCOME100 at checkout. You’ll also be able to unlock another $200 off when purchasing two e-bikes together.

TENWAYS CGO600 Pro features:

37 Lbs Light Weight

Up to 53 Miles Range

Sporty Geometry

Rear Hub Motor

Magnetic Torque Sensor

Portable Battery

Gates Carbon Belt Drive

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!