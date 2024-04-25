lululemon drops new styles to its We Made too Much with specials starting at $19 shipped

lululemon offers new markdowns in its We Made Too Much section with pricing starting at just $19. Prices are as marked. Customers receive free delivery on all orders. A standout from this sale is the Days Shade Ball Cap that’s marked down to $19 and originally sold for $38. When heading outdoors this is a perfect piece that anyone can wear and keeps your face shaded from the sun. The material is sweat-wicking and lightweight for comfort as well. Plus, it’s available in three color options and has a logo on the side that’s fashionable. Best of all, it has an adjustable back for a perfect fit. Find the rest of our top picks below, and you will want to swing by our fashion guide for additional deals today.
Our top picks for men include:
- Logo Sport Polo Short Sleeve $69 (Orig. $98)
- Back to Life Sport Bottle 24-oz. $29 (Orig. $44)
- Days Shade Ball Cap $19 (Orig. $38)
- Sojourn Windbreaker Jacket $94 (Orig. $128)
- Metal Vent Tech Short-Sleeve Shirt $54 (Orig. $78)
- …and even more deals…
Our top picks for women include:
- Swiftly Relaxed Long-Length Half Zip $69 (Orig. $98)
- Court Rival High-Rise Skirt $39 (Orig. $88)
- Lightweight High-Rise Tennis Skirt $59 (Orig. $78)
- Swiftly Relaxed Long-Sleeve Shirt $54 (Orig. $78)
- Blissfeel 2 Women’s Running Shoe $69 (Orig. $148)
- …and even more deals…
