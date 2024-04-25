lululemon drops new styles to its We Made too Much with specials starting at $19 shipped

lululemon offers new markdowns in its We Made Too Much section with pricing starting at just $19. Prices are as marked. Customers receive free delivery on all orders. A standout from this sale is the Days Shade Ball Cap that’s marked down to $19 and originally sold for $38. When heading outdoors this is a perfect piece that anyone can wear and keeps your face shaded from the sun. The material is sweat-wicking and lightweight for comfort as well. Plus, it’s available in three color options and has a logo on the side that’s fashionable. Best of all, it has an adjustable back for a perfect fit. Find the rest of our top picks below, and you will want to swing by our fashion guide for additional deals today.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!