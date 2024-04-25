Save $100 on Bella’s Pro 12.6-quart digital air fryer oven with 10-in-1 functionality for $70

For today only, Best Buy is offering the Bella Pro 12.6-quart Digital Air Fryer Oven for $69.99 shipped. We saw a smaller air fryer model in a similar sale going for much less yesterday, but today’s deal gets you a sizable increase in capacity and a solid $100 markdown off the going rate, amounting to a massive 59% price cut that lands at the third-lowest price we have tracked. We haven’t seen many discounts on this specific model since the start of the new year, with only one previous one happening last month that brought costs down to $80.

This stainless steel Bella Pro Series 1,500W cooker delivers a 12.6-quart capacity that is large enough to cover meals for the family and able to hold a 10-inch pizza, 2.2 pounds of French fries, four slices of bread, or even a 4-pound chicken. It provides 10-in-1 functionality, letting you choose to air fry, roast, broil, bake, reheat, keep warm, pizza, bacon, dehydrate, and rotisserie – with little to no oil needed. You can access these 10 preset menu options with the digital touchscreen for one-touch cooking jobs, and after you’re finished, the included pizza pan, air frying racks, drip pan, and rotisserie attachments can go straight into the dishwasher for easy cleaning.

Be sure to check out the ongoing deal for the Ninja DG551 Foodi Smart XL 6-in-1 Indoor Grill that is sitting among some of the lowest prices we have seen. It reaches temperatures up to 500 degrees Fahrenheit while offering 6 cooking functions and has a built-in smart thermometer with 4 protein settings and 9 customizable doneness levels. You won’t have to worry about a ton of smoke either thanks to its smoke control system paired alongside hot air circulation. You can also head over to our Home Goods hub for more of the best deals on kitchenware, cookware sets, cleaning supplies, yard tools and much more.

Bella Pro 12.6-quart Digital Air Fryer Oven features:

Extra-large capacityFits a 10-inch pizza, 2.2 lbs. of french fries, 4 slices of bread, and a 4 lb. chicken.

1500W of powerHigh Performance Circular Heat Technology circulates heat for fast, crispy, and evenly cooked food.

10 appliances in 1Air Fry, Roast, Broil, Bake, Reheat, Keep Warm, Pizza, Bacon, Dehydrate, and Rotisserie with little to no oil.

Intuitive digital touchscreenSelect from the 10 preset menu options with just one touch, or easily control and adjust the temperature (90-400°F) to accommodate a variety of recipes.

Automatic shutoffThe integrated 24-hour timer automatically shuts off with an audible tone for added safety.

Easy to cleanThe pizza pan, air fry racks, drip pan, rotisserie, and rotisserie holder are dishwasher safe.

Stainless steel finishThe sleek stainless steel finish adds style to any kitchen.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!