Android game and app deals: Lost Echo, Hero of the Kingdom II, Game of Life 2, and more

This afternoon’s collection of the best deals via Google Play are now up and ready for you down below. On your way down, be sure to scope out the deals we are tracking in the Samsung Black Friday in July sale featuring its Smart Monitors as well as the 2024 edition of the Moto G Power 5G. these $100 price drops on Galaxy Watch models as well as Amazfit smartwatches from $80, and Google’s new AI-equipped mid-ranger Pixel 8a. As for the apps, highlights include titles like Lost Echo, Hero of the Kingdom II, The Game of Life 2, Galaxy Genome, freebie icon pack, and more. Head below for a complete look at today’s best Android game and app deals.

In the near future Greg’s girlfriend Chloe mysteriously disappears in front of him. He starts a desperate search for her. What happened? Why does no-one else remember her?

Solve puzzles, explore fully 3d environments, interact with numerous characters, solve the mystery and find the truth.

But will the truth be enough?