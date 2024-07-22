Android game and app deals: Lost Echo, Hero of the Kingdom II, Game of Life 2, and more

This afternoon’s collection of the best deals via Google Play are now up and ready for you down below. On your way down, be sure to scope out the deals we are tracking in the Samsung Black Friday in July sale featuring its Smart Monitors as well as the 2024 edition of the Moto G Power 5G. these $100 price drops on Galaxy Watch models as well as Amazfit smartwatches from $80, and Google’s new AI-equipped mid-ranger Pixel 8a. As for the apps, highlights include titles like Lost Echo, Hero of the Kingdom II, The Game of Life 2, Galaxy Genome, freebie icon pack, and more. Head below for a complete look at today’s best Android game and app deals.
Best Android apps and games on sale:
- Hero of the Kingdom II FREE (Reg. $8.50)
- Plants Research Pro FREE (Reg. $4)
- Full Battery Alarm FREE (Reg. $1)
- Demon Hunter: Premium FREE (Reg. $1)
- Bubbles Charging animation FREE (Reg. $1)
- Dark screen filter FREE (Reg. $1)
- Boho Icon Pack FREE (Reg. $1)
- Mint Melon Icon Pack FREE (Reg. $1.50)
- Lost Echo $3 (Reg. $4.50)
- The Game of Life 2 $2 (Reg. $5)
- Trudograd $5.50 (Reg. $11)
- Galaxy Genome [Space Sim] $2 (Reg. $3)
- Mazetools Mutant $2 (Reg. $5.50)
- Dark Tap RPG $1 (Reg. $2)
Android app and game deals still live:
- Super Soccer Champs Classic FREE (Reg. $6)
- Hexa Crop – Icon Pack FREE (Reg. $1.50)
- Hexanet – Neon Icon Pack FREE (Reg. $1.50)
- Upping Floors [AMOLED] FREE (Reg. $0.50)
- Full Battery Alarm FREE (Reg. $1.50)
- Lime – icon pack FREE (Reg. $1.50)
- Super Onion Boy 2 $2.50 (Reg. $5)
- Chroma Squad $1.50 (Reg. $5)
- Ailment: dead standoff Premium $0.50 (Reg. $2)
- 911 Operator $2 (Reg. $6.50)
- 112 Operator $2.50 (Reg. $8)
- BE-A Walker $1.50 (Reg. $5)
- Space Fly-Aiplane Shooter Game $2 (Reg. $3)
- Climb Car Racing Challenge $2 (Reg. $3.50)
- Paths & Danger $2 (Reg. $3.50)
- KORG Kaossilator for Android $10 (Reg. $20)
- Accurate Weather App PRO $1.50 (Reg. $5)
- YoWindow Weather $6 (Reg. $10)
Lost Echo features:
In the near future Greg’s girlfriend Chloe mysteriously disappears in front of him. He starts a desperate search for her. What happened? Why does no-one else remember her?
Solve puzzles, explore fully 3d environments, interact with numerous characters, solve the mystery and find the truth.
But will the truth be enough?
