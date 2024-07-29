Massive PlayStation Summer sale now live! Over 4,700 PS5 games, PS VR2 $200 off, more

The official PlayStation Summer sale is now in full swing with some particularly notable deals on both hardware and software. We were quick out of the gate to highlight the most notable offers over the weekend, but you’ll find all of the best PlayStation deals on tap right now in this feature post. While the annual Days of Play sale tends to offer up the biggest and best PlayStation deals at one time, the summer event is stepping in to (for the most part) serve up deals that are either just as good or, in some cases, far better. Those include the best price ever on PlayStation VR2 alongside solid price drops on PlayStation 5 consoles, accessories for them, and a host of first- and third-party PS5 games. All of the best PlayStation deals on tap right now are waiting below.

PlayStation Summer Sale

Best price ever on PS VR2

The clear highlight of this year’s summer sale is PlayStation VR2. We have tracked a few deals here and there since last year’s debut, but they have been slight, far and few between, and generally hard to come by.

Just after Sony officially announced it was launching the first proper, fully-supported adapter that will allows PS VR2 owners to play thousands of SteamVR titles on the once PS5-locked VR platform, pricing has now dropped lower than it ever has before on Sony’s latest virtual reality gaming set.

You can learn all about the official Sony PS VR2 adapter right there, but make sure you’ve scope out into the $200 price drops now live on both the standard package and the Horizon bundle while you still can.

PlayStation 5 console deals

The PlayStation Summer sale deals also carry over to PlayStation 5 itself as well. While not the deepest deals we have tracked, price drops on the latest PS5 Slim models have been relatively sparse since launch and now you can score a straight up $50 discount on both the digital and disc version of the console:

PlayStation Summer Sale – PS5 game deals

Not be outdone by the hardware PlayStation deals, the summer sale is also making its way into the PS5 game library in a major way with a large collection of titles now seeing solid markdowns all at the same time. The bulk of the best deals can be found at both Amazon and Best Buy:

Over 4,700 games and DLC packs on sale via PlayStation Store

The game deals also carry over to the PlayStation Store in digital form where you’ll find a giant selection of titles at up to 75% off from now through August 14, 2024. And we mean huuuuge. There is a selection of titles at under $20 but the list is absolutely gigantic with over 4,700 games and DLC add-ons marked down right now. Everything is waiting right here and on the PlayStation Store when you boot up your console next.

More of the latest from PlayStation:

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!