Here’s your August PlayStation Plus freebies: LEGO Star Wars, Five Nights at Freddy’s, and more

Just after the reveal of the new special edition Astro Bot controller and some massive ongoing price drops on PlayStation VR2 (grab one at $200 off while you still can…official PC support lands very soon), Sony has announced the August PS Plus free games. Over on the official PlayStation Blog you’ll find details on the upcoming slate of titles, including LEGO from a galaxy far, far away, a family-friendly horror experience, and dark fantasy 2D action RPG. Head below for more details.
PlayStation Plus Monthly Games for August
The new run of August 2024 freebies will go live starting on August 6 for PlayStation Plus members. That, as per usual means, you’ll have until that day to claim last month’s titles – Borderlands 3, NHL 24, Among Us, Genshin Impact bonuses, and more. All of these titles will remain in your digital library so long as your PS Plus membership is active.
August’s games come in the form of LEGO Star Wars The Skywalker Saga for PS4/PS5, Five Nights at Freddy’s Security Breach on both consoles, and Ender Lilies: Quietus of the Knights on PS4:
- LEGO Star Wars The Skywalker Saga FREE (Reg. up to $60)
- Five Nights at Freddy’s Security Breach FREE (Reg. $40)
- Ender Lilies: Quietus of the Knights FREE (Reg. $25)
Relive all nine Star Wars films in Lego form, survive an overnight in Freddy Fazbear’s Mega Pizzaplex and journey through a destroyed kingdom with August’s PlayStation Plus Monthly Games lineup. From August 6, all PlayStation Plus members can add Lego Star Wars The Skywalker Saga, Five Nights at Freddy’s Security Breach and Ender Lilies: Quietus of the Knights to their game libraries.
