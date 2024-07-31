Today’s best iOS app price drops: MEGA MAN X, Towaga, Shadow Quest Adventure, more

We are almost ready to fold over into August, but first let’s dive into today’s best App Store price drops on iOS games and apps. This morning also saw some solid hardware deals on ESR’s new 15W Qi2 3-in-1 travel-ready MagSafe charger, the best price yet on Apple Intelligence-ready 13-inch M4 iPad Pro, and the new Beat Solo 4 Wireless Headphones down at $130. Just be sure to also scope out the deals we are now tracking on Twelve South’s fantastic AirFly Duo in-flight AirPods adapter and AirPods Pro 2 back down to $180. As for the apps, highlight deals include MEGA MAN X, Towaga: Among Shadows, Shadow Quest Adventure, and more. Head below for a closer look at all of the iOS price drops we are tracking today. 

Today’s best iOS app and game price drops:

iOS Universal: Mark your Parking Spot: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Puzzly: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: MEGA MAN X: $3 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Towaga: Among Shadows: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Chameleon Run: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: MEGA MAN X DiVE Offline: $15 (Reg. $30)

iOS Universal: Kensho: $1 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Shadow Quest Adventure RPG: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Vintage Camera – Goodak: $2 (Reg. $3)

iOS app and game deals still live:

iOS Universal: Match Attack!: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Neo Monster: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Descenders: $3 (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: The Bunker: $2 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Art of Rally: $3 (Reg. $8)

iOS Universal: Absolute Drift: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Summer Catchers: $1 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Suzy Cube: $1 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Lichtspeer: $1 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: The Bug Butcher: $1 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: US Geo: $2 (Reg. $10)

More on Mega Man X:

Mega Man X is available at a discounted price until August 13!

The super masterpiece of the action game “MEGA MAN X” now powered up!

With variety of weapons and reinforcing parts, break Sigma’s dark ambition down! In addition to “REGULAR MODE” which displays whole screen of the game, “FULL MODE,” which displays full iPhone display, is available

Aim for the most points in Score Attack, rush to clear stages the fastest in Time Race, and see who can finish the most stages in Endless.

Polish your skills and aim for the top!

