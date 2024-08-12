LEGO officially unveils four new Wicked sets that will be defying gravity this October,  pre-order now

It’s been one hell of a month so far for LEGO fans – and we’re not even halfway through August yet! We kicked off the month with the massive wave of 90 new building sets that are now available for purchase, plus we’ve also gotten the announcement of the two winners of the third 2023 Ideas Review round and the official trailer for the upcoming LEGO Star Wars: Rebuild the Galaxy Disney+ special. Last week we got a sneak peek at the four upcoming LEGO Wicked sets – which the LEGO Group has officially unveiled today for pre-order! These colorful sets will be dropping in October just in time for the premiere of the movie starring Cynthia Erivo and Arianna Grande. Head below for more details and photos.

I can already hear fans belting into the sky at the news! These four new LEGO Wicked sets will be defying gravity October 1, 2024 just ahead of the big movie’s release and offer some bright and colorful takes on the magical land of OZ. Builders will notice that the LEGO Group has chosen once more to feature minidolls over minifigures with these sets, which I think adds to the ethereal nature of the source material.

The big build of the bunch is the 75684 Welcome to Emerald City set that really pops with color while giving us a vivid scene filled with plenty of favorite characters like Elphaba, Glinda, The Wizard (in his youth), and more. There’s even some creative use of bricks to provide the iconic giant illusionary head of The Wizard, along with plenty more features packed in. The 75682 Elphaba and Glinda figures also look wonderfully detailed and will make great display pieces too.

75681 Glinda, Elphaba, Nessarose at Shiz University: $29.99 shipped | 304 pieces

| 304 pieces 75682 Elphaba and Glinda Figures: $54.99 shipped | 558 pieces

| 558 pieces 75683 Glinda and Elphaba’s Dormitory: $69.99 shipped | 740 pieces

| 740 pieces 75684 Welcome to Emerald City: $99.99 shipped | 945 pieces

Enjoy all the photos we’ve collected for you below!

