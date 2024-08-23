Android game and app price drops: Down in Bermuda, Agent A, Legacy 4, and more

Justin Kahn -
Apps GamesGoogle Play
Reg. $1+ FREE+
Down in Bermuda

Your Friday afternoon collection of Android game and app deals is now ready to go courtesy of Google Play. On your way down down, check out the deals we are tracking today on Samsung’s updated 2024 32-inch M5 Smart Monitor, Motorola’s unlocked 256GB 2023 razr+ flip phone at $500 off, and a new low on ASUS’ new aluminum Vivobook S 15 Copilot+ PC with Snapdragon X Elite. Just be sure to scope the details we posted on how to score the best deal on new OnePlus Buds Pro 3 as well. As for the apps, highlights include titles like Down in Bermuda, Agent A: A puzzle in disguise, Legacy 4 – Tomb of Secrets, ARIDA: Backland’s Awakening, and much more. Hit the jump for a closer look at today’s best. 

Best Android app and game price drops:

Amazon now offering up to $350 gift cards on Pixel 9 orders

Google’s Pixel Buds Pro 2 now up for preorder with $30 credit attached

Preorders on the new Google Pixel Watch 3 now live from $349

Preorder deals on Google’s new Pixel 9, Pro, and 9 Pro Fold

Android app and game deals still live:

Down in Bermuda features:

An unnatural storm leaves an adventurous aviator stranded for decades within the infamous Bermuda. Overcome creatures of the deep and unravel the islands secrets in search for a way back home.

Down in Bermuda is a quirky adventure filled with puzzles to solve and mysteries to uncover. Our adventurous aviator Milton finds himself trapped in a time bubble deep inside the Bermuda and needs your help to escape.

Crack codes, solve puzzles, collect magic orbs and escape each of the six unique islands, each one leading to the next on a quest for a way back home.

Add 9to5Toys to your Google News feed. 

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Apps Games

The best games and apps deals across all platforms: iPhone, iPad, Mac, Android, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Wii U, 3DS

Google Play

About the Author

Justin Kahn

Justin is a senior deal Jedi over at 9to5Toys where he heads up our game/app coverage and more. He also covers all things music for 9to5Mac, including the weekly Logic Pros series exploring music production on Mac and iOS devices

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

Bose QuietComfort Ultra Wireless Earbuds

Apple Watch Ultra 2

Android game and app deals: Down in Bermuda, Agent A, M...
Today’s best iOS app price drops: Down in Bermuda...
Lectric shifts to Labor Day sales with up to $727 off e...
Tackle Back-to-School and beyond with a Costco Gold Sta...
Murf’s Labor Day sale takes $1,000 off its Fat Mu...
Amazon offers Lacoste apparel, shoes, and accessories f...
Free up cabinet space and make your kitchen smart with ...
Goal Zero’s Yeti 1000X portable power station fal...
Load more...
Show More Comments