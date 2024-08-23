Android game and app price drops: Down in Bermuda, Agent A, Legacy 4, and more

Your Friday afternoon collection of Android game and app deals is now ready to go courtesy of Google Play. On your way down down, check out the deals we are tracking today on Samsung’s updated 2024 32-inch M5 Smart Monitor, Motorola’s unlocked 256GB 2023 razr+ flip phone at $500 off, and a new low on ASUS’ new aluminum Vivobook S 15 Copilot+ PC with Snapdragon X Elite. Just be sure to scope the details we posted on how to score the best deal on new OnePlus Buds Pro 3 as well. As for the apps, highlights include titles like Down in Bermuda, Agent A: A puzzle in disguise, Legacy 4 – Tomb of Secrets, ARIDA: Backland’s Awakening, and much more. Hit the jump for a closer look at today’s best.

An unnatural storm leaves an adventurous aviator stranded for decades within the infamous Bermuda. Overcome creatures of the deep and unravel the islands secrets in search for a way back home.

Down in Bermuda is a quirky adventure filled with puzzles to solve and mysteries to uncover. Our adventurous aviator Milton finds himself trapped in a time bubble deep inside the Bermuda and needs your help to escape.

Crack codes, solve puzzles, collect magic orbs and escape each of the six unique islands, each one leading to the next on a quest for a way back home.