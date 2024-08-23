Android game and app price drops: Down in Bermuda, Agent A, Legacy 4, and more

Your Friday afternoon collection of Android game and app deals is now ready to go courtesy of Google Play. On your way down down, check out the deals we are tracking today on Samsung’s updated 2024 32-inch M5 Smart Monitor, Motorola’s unlocked 256GB 2023 razr+ flip phone at $500 off, and a new low on ASUS’ new aluminum Vivobook S 15 Copilot+ PC with Snapdragon X Elite. Just be sure to scope the details we posted on how to score the best deal on new OnePlus Buds Pro 3 as well. As for the apps, highlights include titles like Down in Bermuda, Agent A: A puzzle in disguise, Legacy 4 – Tomb of Secrets, ARIDA: Backland’s Awakening, and much more. Hit the jump for a closer look at today’s best.
Best Android app and game price drops:
- Net Signal Pro:WiFi & 5G Meter FREE (Reg. $0.50)
- Offline Tap tap cartoonist – C FREE (Reg. $1)
- Lines Circle – White Icon Pack FREE (Reg. $1.50)
- Word Cage PRO FREE (Reg. $2)
- Live or Die: Survival Pro FREE (Reg. $0.50)
- Down in Bermuda $1.50 (Reg. $5)
- ARIDA: Backland’s Awakening $1.50 (Reg. $3)
- Agent A: A puzzle in disguise $1.50 (Reg. $5)
- Legacy 2 – The Ancient Curse $1 (Reg. $1.50)
- Legacy 3 – The Hidden Relic $1 (Reg. $2)
- Legacy 4 – Tomb of Secrets $1.50 (Reg. $3)
- Dungeon Squad $2.50 (Reg. $5)
- Accurate Weather App PRO $1.50 (Reg. $5)
Amazon now offering up to $350 gift cards on Pixel 9 orders
Google’s Pixel Buds Pro 2 now up for preorder with $30 credit attached
Preorders on the new Google Pixel Watch 3 now live from $349
Preorder deals on Google’s new Pixel 9, Pro, and 9 Pro Fold
Android app and game deals still live:
- Pixel Net – Neon Icon Pack FREE (Reg. $1.50)
- Heroes Legend – Epic Fantasy FREE (Reg. $1)
- Dungeon999 FREE (Reg. $1)
- Siralim Ultimate $6 (Reg. $10)
- Dawncaster: Deckbuilding RPG $2 (Reg. $5)
- SpongeBob SquarePants BfBB $5 (Reg. $10)
- Neighbours from Hell 2 Premium $1 (Reg. $4)
- Aces of the Luftwaffe Premium $1 (Reg. $3)
- 1943 Deadly Desert Premium $1 (Reg. $3)
- Lineverse: One-Line Coloring $1 (Reg. $3)
Down in Bermuda features:
An unnatural storm leaves an adventurous aviator stranded for decades within the infamous Bermuda. Overcome creatures of the deep and unravel the islands secrets in search for a way back home.
Down in Bermuda is a quirky adventure filled with puzzles to solve and mysteries to uncover. Our adventurous aviator Milton finds himself trapped in a time bubble deep inside the Bermuda and needs your help to escape.
Crack codes, solve puzzles, collect magic orbs and escape each of the six unique islands, each one leading to the next on a quest for a way back home.
FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!