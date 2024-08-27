Android game and app price drops: One Deck Dungeon, Aeon’s End, Lovecraft’s Untold Stories, more

This afternoon’s collection of Android game and app deals are now live and waiting for you after the fold. Just be sure to also scope out the hardware deals we are tracking today, including a new low on Samsung’s brand new 180MB/s 1TB Pro Plus microSD card as well as Google’s 2024 Pixel 8a smartphone back at the Prime Day low, even lower prices on the OnePlus 12, and this 4-pack of Samsung SmartTag 2 item trackers at $60. As for the apps, highlights include titles like One Deck Dungeon, Aeon’s End, Lovecraft’s Untold Stories, Sentinels of the Multiverse, and more. Head below for a closer look.
Best Android app and game price drops:
- Cubic Light – 3D Icon Pack FREE (Reg. $1.50)
- Eggplant – Purple icon pack FREE (Reg. $1.50)
- Bubble Level PRO FREE (Reg. $3)
- One Deck Dungeon $2 (Reg. $7)
- Aeon’s End $3 (Reg. $10)
- Sentinels of the Multiverse $2 (Reg. $7)
- Lovecraft’s Untold Stories $1 (Reg. $5)
- Super Dynamite Fishing Premium $1 (Reg. $3)
- Agent A $1.50 (Reg. $5)
- Fairy Knights $1 (Reg. $3.50)
- Colonies PRO $0.50 (Reg. $2)
- YoWindow Weather $5.50 (Reg. $10)
Android app and game deals still live:
- Bulbs – A game of lights FREE (Reg. $1)
- Boom Land FREE (Reg. $1)
- Stitch Photos: Long Screenshot FREE (Reg. $3)
- Hero of the Kingdom FREE (Reg. $7.50)
- Sound Meter & Noise Detector FREE (Reg. $3)
- Leo’s Fortune $3 (Reg. $5)
- Fran Bow $4.50 (Reg. $9.50)
- Super Onion Boy 2 $2.50 (Reg. $5)
- Ailment: dead standoff Premium $0.50 (Reg. $2)
- Chess Coach Pro $9.50 (Reg. $14.50)
- Black Launcher – Battery King $0.50 (Reg. $1.50)
- BabyMagica $0.50 (Reg. $3)
- Bladient Icon Pack $1 (Reg. $2)
- Gladient Icon Pack $1 (Reg. $2)
- iRadTech $17 (Reg. $25)
One Deck Dungeon features:
Adventure calls… but you don’t always have time to spend hours optimizing your character sheet or managing your inventory! One Deck Dungeon lets you jump right in to bashing down doors, rolling dice, and squashing baddies with style. Get a full roguelike game experience, boiled down to its essence, and captured in a single deck of cards and a handful of dice!
