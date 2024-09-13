iPhone 16 pre-order day iOS game and app deals: MEGA MAN, Moncage, ELOH, much more

Happy iPhone 16 pre-order day! With pre-sales now being placed for Apple’s latest and greatest, we have now done our part and rounded up the best deals and freebies on iOS games and apps to load up into your account before the new handsets start arriving next Friday. This week we have detailed how to land a deal on your Apple Watch Series 10, Ultra 2 black, and AirPods 4 per-orders, and this morning we did the same on the new AirPods Max USB-C. Best Buy is also offering up to $1,000 off M2 iPad Pro models and 15% off Apple Watch bands, but for now it’s on to the apps. Highlights include titles like MEGA Man X, Moncage, Teslagrad, Arrog, ELOH, and more. Head below for a closer look.

The super masterpiece of the action game “MEGA MAN X” now powered up!

With variety of weapons and reinforcing parts, break Sigma’s dark ambition down!! In addition to “REGULAR MODE” which displays whole screen of the game, “FULL MODE,” which displays full iPhone display, is available! Story Mode comes with Easy, Normal, and Hard difficulty options.

Easy places extra platforms in stages, so you won’t fall to your death, and confident players looking for a challenge will feel right at home on Hard!