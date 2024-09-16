Today’s best iOS game and app deals: Ace Attorney Trilogy, Roundguard, Poly Bridge 2, more

Justin Kahn -
Reg. $1+ FREE+
Ace Attorney Trilogy

This morning’s collection of iOS game and app deals ahead of iPhone 16 delivery day later this week is now ready to go. You’ll want to make sure you scope out all the sweet case deals we have rounded up for you right here to make sure it is ready to go when your phone is, and then scope out the offers we spotted on AirPods Pro 2, this new Spigen MagSafe T Ultra Hybrid iPhone 16 case with Camera Control, refurb AirPods Max at $250 off, Apple’s most affordable 13-inch M2 iPad Air, and the first deals on the new official Apple iPhone 16 silicone and clear cases. As for the apps, highlights include titles like Ace Attorney Trilogy, Roundguard, Poly Bridge 2, Bright Reappear, Ocean Keeper, and more. Head below for a closer look. 

Today’s best iOS app and game price drops:

Nintendo indie eShop sale now live from $4: Dredge at 35% off and more

iOS app and game deals still live:

Ace Attorney Trilogy features:

Become a lawyer and take the stand to prove your client’s innocence in a court of law!

Enjoy rookie attorney Phoenix Wright’s first three games in the popular series, all in one package!

All 14 thrilling episodes of Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney, Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney – Justice for All, and Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney – Trials and Tribulations are included!F6

With high-resolution graphics, courtroom battles never looked this beautiful!

