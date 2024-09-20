iPhone 16 delivery day iOS price drops: Poly Bridge, Spell Force, Endling, and more

Justin Kahn -
a screenshot of a video game

Happy iPhone 16 delivery day folks! Whether you waited in line and already have one or are eagerly awaiting the delivery truck, we are here to make sure the App Store’s best price drops are front and center. You’ll want to check out our favorite MagSafe wallets for iPhone 16 as well as all of the most notable iPhone 16 case deals (that now include this wildly rare exclusive discount on the wonderful Nomad models), as well as the deals we spotted today on the most affordable M2 iPad Air, the Level Lock+ Connect smart lock with Apple Home Key, and this high-end M4 iPad Pro, but for now it’s all about the apps. Highlights today include titles like Poly Bridge, Spell Force, Endling, Temporal War, and more. Hit the jump for a closer look. 

Today’s best iOS app and game price drops:

Score the Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection on all platforms down at just $20 today

iOS app and game deals still live:

Poly Bridge features:

Poly Bridge, the hit indie bridge-building physics title with dozens of hours of gameplay. Unleash your engineering creativity with an engaging and fresh bridge-building simulator with all the bells and whistles! Play the fully featured campaign with 100+ levels of challenging physics puzzles or make your own puzzles and bridge designs in the Sandbox.

Success begins by getting cars to their destinations by any means; build suspensions, ramps and jumps, double-deckers, moving drawbridges, and much more. Complete every level under budget and with a sturdy, unbreaking bridge, to become a Poly Bridge Master Engineer… and unlock the secret world.

