Next PlayStation State of Play goes live tomorrow with 30 mins of upcoming PS5 games

Justin Kahn -
Apps GamesNewsSony
State of Play September

It has been a busy month for the PlayStation camp, first with its 30th anniversary kick-off, then the official announcement of PS5 Pro, and then the PS1-style limited edition models, but we aren’t done yet. Pre-orders on the new pro-grade console are set to go live this Thursday, but before that Sony is gracing us with a full-on State of Play games showcase tomorrow with 40+ minutes of gameplay action. 

Next PlayStation State of Play goes live on September 24

The show is set to take flight starting at 3 p.m. PT/6 p.m. ET with “news and updates from over 20 titles.”

Details, as per usual, are thin on what we can except, but with what we can only assume is all of Sony’s new hardware announcements for the year out of the way now, it is indeed going to be wall to wall games, and hopefully something exciting that will be landing this holiday. 

The last State of Play went live back in May with a similar 30-minute runtime that featured titles like Concord, Alien Rogue Incursion, Where Winds Meet – I really hope we get to see more of this one tomorrow, Until Dawn, Monster Hunter Wilds, and the new ASTRO BOT. 

PlayStation says the showcase will feature “more than 20 upcoming PS5 and PS VR2 games from studios around the world,” but that’s literally about it for now. 

Be sure to circle back here tomorrow afternoon as we will be watching the show along with you and bringing you all of the high-res footage as it comes available. 

Tune in live for news and updates on more than 20 upcoming PS5 and PS VR2 games from studios around the world.

The 30+ minute show begins September 24 at 3pm PT / 6pm ET | September 25 12am CEST / 7am JST on YouTube and Twitch.

More of the latest from the world of PlayStation:

Add 9to5Toys to your Google News feed. 

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Apps Games

The best games and apps deals across all platforms: iPhone, iPad, Mac, Android, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Wii U, 3DS

News

9to5Toys: New tech/lifestyle product news. Up to the minute reporting on the latest technology and lifestyle product introductions, in-depth reviews and notable consumer price fluctuations…
Sony

About the Author

Justin Kahn

Justin is a senior deal Jedi over at 9to5Toys where he heads up our game/app coverage and more. He also covers all things music for 9to5Mac, including the weekly Logic Pros series exploring music production on Mac and iOS devices

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

Bose QuietComfort Ultra Wireless Earbuds

Apple Watch Ultra 2

Sony’s Lead Architect of the PS5 console to host ...
Sony debuts new Shape of Play toys for PlayStation̵...
September PlayStation Plus FREE games: MLB The Show 24,...
Sony officially debuts epic PS1-style 30th anniversary ...
Sony officially reveals PS5 Pro with a November launch ...
New details suggest PS5 Pro will be revealed next month...
It’s not a massive drop, but here’s the fir...
Grab a couple extra Anker wall chargers with two includ...
Load more...
Show More Comments