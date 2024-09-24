Come tune-in to today’s PlayStation State of Play: 30+ mins. of upcoming PS5 games, more

As we reported yesterday, Sony is hosting the next State of Play this afternoon and we are here to watch it along with you. We knew there was going to be 30+ minutes of news and updates on upcoming PS5 games and PS VR2 titles, as per Sony’s official announcement, but it looks like an update on the PlayStation Store might have given up, at least, some of the surprises we would have been in for today as well (more details on this below). We aren’t expecting to see any new hardware, considering how busy Sony has been on that front over the last week or so with PS5 Pro and the 30th anniversary PS1-style consoles and controllers, but either way it all starts very soon and you can follow along down below.

PlayStation State of Play September showcase

As far as the official announcement is concerned, we don’t have any idea of what’s coming in today’s State of Play showcase. But Sony has now, according to reports, updated the PlayStation Store with a new State of Play section that might very well be giving up some major clues.

The Store update includes titles like ASTRO BOT, The Last of Us Part I, Stellar Blade, Horizon Zero Dawn, LEGO Horizon Adventures, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge, Monster, Hunter Wilds, Metro Awakening, Dynasty Warriors: Origins, FANTASIAN Neo Dimension, Fear the Spotlight, Dragon Age: The Veilguard, Sonic X Shadow Generations, Alan Wake II, and Hell is Us.

Now clearly not all of these titles are new – in fact this list might just be mostly made up of games that have already been featured in the State of Pay showcases previously, which seems to be the case. However, games like Dragon Age: The Veilguard and Hell is Us as well as FANTASIAN Neo Dimension and Fear the Spotlight have not – we also caught reports of a now removed trailer for some TMNT: Shredder’s Revenge DLC. All that said, it would certainly makes sense to see some kind of update or look at any of these titles in today’s presentation.

But it won’t be long now until we find out for sure. Today’s PlayStation State of the Play showcase kicks off at 3 p.m PT/6 p.m. ET with a roughly 30-minute runtime. Be sure to come back and follow along below.

Updating…

Astro Bot – Speedrun and Special Bots Add-On Trailer | PS5 Games

Play Will Find A Way with ASTRO BOT. Gear up for a supersized space adventure with ASTRO BOT! Charge into a brand-new, supersized adventure with ASTRO across more than 50 exciting and diverse worlds.

The Midnight Walk – Reveal Trailer | PS5 & PS VR2 Games

Embark upon The Midnight Walk in this dark fantasy adventure from the minds behind Lost in Random. Become The Burnt One, befriend a lost lantern creature named Potboy, and use his flame to light your way through a conflicting world of wonder and terror. Coming to PS5 and PS VR2, Spring 2025!

Hell is Us – Gameplay Reveal Trailer | PS5 Games

Pre-order to receive the exclusive Field Medic item pack, or save 10% by choosing the Deluxe Edition, including a 48-hour early access. Metro Awakening is a story-driven first person adventure built exclusively for VR that blends atmospheric exploration, stealth and combat. Powered by the immersive features of PlayStation 5, PS VR2 and Dual Sense, Metro Awakening offers you the most immersive METRO experience yet

Lunar Remastered Collection – Announce Trailer | PS5 & PS4 Games

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge – Radical Reptiles DLC Announce/Launch | PS5 & PS4

Fantasian Neo Dimension – Release Date Announcement Trailer | PS5 & PS4 Games

Dragon Age: The Veilguard – Blighted Dragon Gameplay Trailer | PS5 Games

Alan Wake 2 – Lake House Expansion | PS5 Games

Hitman World of Assassination – Announcement Trailer | PS VR2 Games

Fortnite DualSense Controller Reveal | PS5

Dynasty Warriors Origins – Overview Trailer | PS5 Games

Monster Hunter Wilds – Release Date Reveal Trailer | PS5 Games

Chroma Collection | PS5

PlayStation 5 Pro Console – Game Lineup Sizzle

Ghost of Yōtei – Announce Trailer | PS5 Games

