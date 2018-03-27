iTunes movie bundle sale from $10: Lord of the Rings, Shrek, Hobbit, much more

iTunes has launched a new sale this morning focused on movie bundles. You’ll find favorites like Shrek, Lord of the Rings, Ice Age and much more marked down to historical all-time lows. Of course, each of these HD films will become a permanent addition to your iTunes library. This is a great way to expand your collection without paying full price for each individual title, which can range from $10-$20. You can shop the entire sale here, or see our top picks below.
Notable movie bundle deals at iTunes include:
- Shrek 4-Movie Collection: $25 (Reg. $40+)
- Lord of the Rings Extended Editions Bundle: $30 (Reg. $50)
- Ice Age 5-Movie Collection: $30 (Reg. $50)
- Spongebob Double Feature: $25 (Reg. $35)
- The Hobbit Trilogy: $30 (Reg. $45)
- …and much more…